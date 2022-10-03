Miami Dolphins Reveal Tua Tagovailoa’s Status for Week 5

The news isn’t good for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins fans who support him. The quarterback already has been ruled out for this Sunday’s game.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced the news on Monday. McDaniel said the Dolphins quarterback still is in concussion protocol. He’s been ruled out to play against the New York Jets.

Mike McDaniel says on Tua Tagovailoa he is out vs. the Jets — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 3, 2022

McDaniels spoke to the media, Monday, at his weekly press conference. Teddy Bridgewater will start in Tagovailoa’s place. And Skylar Thompson, a rookie from Kansas State, will move to No. 2 on the depth chart. The Dolphins selected Thompson in the seventh round this past April.

Tua suffered a concussion last Thursday in a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also suffered an apparent head injury in a game against the Buffalo Bills, four days before. But doctors allowed Tua to come back into the game.

Doctors and athletic trainers tended to Tua Tagovailoa last Thursday after he suffered a concussion against Cincinnati. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Injury to Tua Tagovailoa Rocked NFL, with League Tweaking Protocol

Tagovailoa was treated and released from a Cincinnati hospital after the game. He returned to Miami with the team. The quarterback, a 2020 first-round draft pick, issued a statement Friday saying that he was feeling better. Meanwhile, McDaniel said that the quarterback has been at the Dolphins complex several times since the injury. The coach said the QB is doing better.

Tagovailoa’s injury rocked the NFL, setting off an intense discussion about how teams should treat players with head injuries. After hitting the ground hard against the Bills, Tagovailoa got up and shook his head, then he took a few steps and stumbled and fell. Still, Tagovailoa eventually returned to the game, with doctors saying he suffered back and ankle injuries.

Then came his injury late in the first half against the Bengals. Players competing so soon after a possible concussion are vulnerable to suffering a more significant brain injury.

The NFLPA asked for the termination of the independent neurologist who first examined Tagovailoa. The players union has the right to do so. Union officials also said they planed to pursue all legal means to investigate what happened with the quarterback.

Plus, the NFL and NFLPA jointly agreed to make changes to the concussion protocol. Now, if a player stumbles like Tua did against Buffalo, he’d automatically be pulled from the game and now allowed to return.