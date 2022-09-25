Miami Dolphins Take a Brutal Safety After Punting Ball Off Blockers Butt: WATCH

There are ridiculous plays in the NFL and then there is just the utterly hilarious and the Miami Dolphins’ safety off the butt punt might be the best yet. This wasn’t a show of athleticism or impressive football prowess. This is going in the Hall of Infamy for blundered plays.

There isn’t a whole lot that you can say about a play like this. Backed up in their endzone, the Dolphins had to punt. Not paying attention and under pressure from the Buffalo Bills rush, a blocker backed up a bit too far. The Miami player crowded his own punter and the kick went right off his back end and out of the back of the endzone.

Like, seriously?!

Dolphins Butt Punt Makes It Close

Of course, fans were losing it online. This is going to be in a lot of top-10 worst plays videos and segments for a long time to come. Put it right up there with Mark Sanchez and the Butt Fumble. It was at this point that Miami fans likely started to worry. I mean, their beloved Dolphins just gave up two free points, making it so the Bills just needed a field goal to win the game.

Heading into a 21-19 situation with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs coming at you on defense – that’s pressure. However, this Miami team responded. They were able to hold on and keep the Bills from flipping things around. With a 3-0 start to the year, it looks like Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins team are the real deal.

Speaking of Tua, he took a nasty hit at one point in the game and it’s amazing he finished the game out after a short break in the locker room.

Tua Goes Down After Major Hit

This game was getting very interesting and then things really got mixed up. Tua Tagovailoa has found his groove in Miami. The Dolphins are doing well, butt punts aside, and Tua is a big reason for that. After taking a late hit from Matt Milano in the backfield, the quarterback’s head seemed to hit the turf on his way down. Of course, his helmet was on, but it looked bad.

Tua Tagovailoa is headed to the locker room after this hit by Matt Milano



After wobbling and falling back down, Tagovailoa was taken to the locker room for further evaluation. Teddy Bridgewater came out in place of the starting passer. However, it wasn’t long before No. 1 was back out on the field and finishing up the game. Despite his wobbliness in the immediate aftermath, the QB was cleared to get out on the field and close out the game for his team.