Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Says Upcoming Season Potentially Represents Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s ‘Last Year’

Tyreek Hill is brand new to the Miami Dolphins locker room. But that isn’t stopping the speedy wide receiver from defending Tua Tagovailoa on his It Needed To Be Said podcast. Leaving a situation with Patrick Mahomes as your quarterback is nobody’s greatest desire. But Hill is making the best of his new gig in South Florida – this time with more pressure on the quarterback.

In the fifth edition of the show, Hill says, “You know, in the NFL they only give you like two or three years to be a successful quarterback, especially if you’re a first-round draft pick.” The 28-year-old receiver acknowledges the hardships present in the league. Quarterbacks with the talent of Mahomes don’t grow on trees.

However, he points out the cutthroat nature of the game, saying, “If you don’t succeed after those years, then it’s kick rocks, man. So, basically, they’re going to put Tua into that. So this is basically his last year, man, just to show people what he’s got.”

For Tagovailoa, the opportunity is certainly presenting itself this season. In the first two years of the quarterback’s career, health is the leading factor in his demise. Whether it’s aggravating a hip injury that ended his college career, or various finger fractures, Tagovailoa’s reliability always guides the conversation.

Miami certainly believes in the potential. Hiring former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as head coach represented step one. Adding Hill via trade with Kansas City instantly elevates the receiving corps to elite level with Jaylen Waddle. Building a new offensive line with Terron Armstead and Connor Williams displays the desire to protect the No. 1 QB and No. 1 asset.

Miami also hopes to compliment the passing attack with a new-look backfield headed by Sony Michel and Chase Edmonds.

The Pressure Is All-The-Way On For Tua Tagovailoa In 2022

That’s the nature of the game. If the team surrounds you with weapons, the expectation is for success. But what happens when the offense is chock full of explosive weaponry? In the eyes of Tyreek Hill, occasionally the game plan becomes one-dimensional. That’s what the receiver shared about his improper utilization in Kansas City in the first episode of the show.

Hill didn’t mind being the fast guy in KC – it’s why he earned the nickname “Cheetah”. However, the 28-year-old discloses his disdain with production levels, citing a drop in targets. As for the receiver’s new connection, he sees the chemistry-filled relationship going forward. Whether it’s enough to save the quarterback from the wrath of the QB carousel is unknown.

For Hill, comments on his time in Kansas City, and erroneous comparisons of Patrick Mahomes to Tagovailoa, certainly proves it doesn’t always need to be said.