Miami Fans Already Turning on ‘Overrated’ Head Coach Mario Cristobal After Loss to Middle Tennessee

Some Miami fans are already tossing in the towel on head coach Mario Cristobal. The frustration started pouring in on Saturday, as the Hurricanes had a poor showing against Middle Tennessee in Week 4 of the college football season.

Comments started hitting social media as early as the first quarter, when No. 25 Miami trailed Middle Tennessee 17-3. At one point in the half, the Hurricanes found themselves down 24-3 before finally scoring their first touchdown of the game.

The second half didn’t get any better for the Canes. Though they were able to pull within 14 points, they dropped a 45-31 contest at home to Middle Tennessee.

Fans started referring to Cristobal as an “overrated” head coach. Not only did they point to his team’s poor performance against Middle Tennessee, they also cited his sluggish outings in big games while at Oregon.

Mario Cristobal is so overrated lolololol https://t.co/0RC9RDgcXw — Sad New Yorker (@Sad_NewYorker) September 24, 2022

Soooo, Cristobal isn't the answer. Who's next?? Ray Lewis?? — mike stephan (@mikestephan16) September 24, 2022

Miami fans getting a glimpse of what it’s like to have Mario Cristobal as your head coach over the last two weeks — Arrogant Nation✌🏻 (@FightOnRusty) September 24, 2022

Miami’s season started off hot. The Hurricanes defeated Bethune-Cookman 70-13 and Southern Miss 30-7 in the first two games of Cristobal’s tenure.

Last week, Miami dropped a 17-9 contest to No. 24 Texas A&M in College Station. That loss was understandable. Saturday’s against Middle Tennessee … not so much.

A Bad Day All Around for Miami Fans

As if losing to Middle Tennessee on Saturday wasn’t bad enough, Miami fans had to deal with some pretty intense weather this weekend. A few tailgaters found out the hard way what it’s like to party in an actual hurricane.

With Tropical Storm Ian invading Florida in the coming days, Miami had to deal with heavy rain and winds this weekend. A few brave Hurricanes fans attempted to tough out the conditions, but it didn’t really work out.

One video of fans attempting to hold down their tailgate parties during the storm went viral.

It really was a miserable day for fans in Miami. It started off with pouring rain and high winds and ended with a loss to a middle-of-the-road Group of Five program.

Not the ideal Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.