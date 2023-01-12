Heat center Dewayne Dedmon won’t be playing in Miami’s Thursday night tilt against the Milwaukee Bucks. Turns out, you can’t just throw a massage gun onto the floor during a temper tantrum and not face punishment.

The Heat suspended Dedmon for one game after he launched a Theragun onto the court while the game was in progress. The 33-year-old got into a lively exchange with the coaching staff, which then led to his outburst.

Dedmon was ejected from Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the incident. The Heat suspended him one game for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

Dewayne Dedmon got ejected for launching a Theragun onto the court after an argument with the coaching staff



(via @BleacherReport)pic.twitter.com/TtZP2OJN5O — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 11, 2023

After the game, head coach Erik Spoelstra was asked about the situation. He didn’t provide much insight, other than saying tossing the Theragun was out of line.

“We’re all a bunch of gnarly personalities,” Spoelstra said. “That part was unacceptable.”

Dedmon’s ejection occurred in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game. He finished with two points and three rebounds in five minutes. The Heat defeated the Thunder 112-111.

In Other Wacky NBA News …

Apparently, January is going to be a really weird month in the NBA. Along with Dewayne Dedmon’s bizarre ejection and suspension, Shaquille O’Neal decided to debut a new haircut to start 2023.

That’s right, the dominant 7-footer — who has gone clean-shaven for as long as anyone can remember — decided to show off a new look on NBA TV recently. It got plenty of folks talking, too.

"That boy looking good ain't he" 🤣@Shaq shows off his haircut 😂💈 pic.twitter.com/2HasCpAqk7 — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 11, 2023

Look, we can talk about Shaq’s new look all day long. However, we have to acknowledge that the best part of this clip is the reaction from host Kristen Ledlow. She let out an extremely loud gasp after realizing the Hall of Famer had hair.

Hey, at the age of 50, why not try something new? Although not everyone on social media thought highly of the cut.

“He calls that cut the LeBron,” one social media user wrote. Another asked, “Did he lose another bet to Dwyane Wade?”

There’s no doubt there’s some funky stuff happening all around the NBA this January.