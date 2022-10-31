Micah Parsons Calls Out Official Who Allowed ‘Dirty’ Play in Bears-Cowboys Game

Micah Parsons scored his first career NFL touchdown on Sunday. He helped lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears to improve to 6-2 this year. But none of what Parsons accomplished was the major talking point during Week 8.

Instead, many focused on the officiating in Sunday’s Cowboys-Bears game. More specifically, it was the amount of holding Chicago was allowed to get away with that had many fans up in arms.

One play, in particular, went viral, especially after Parsons commented on it. A Bears offensive lineman held the second-year linebacker and threw him to the ground, but no penalty flag was thrown. Apparently, one official gave Parsons an explanation — if that’s what you can call it.

“Dirty asf,” Parsons wrote on Twitter. “Ref told me cause I was away from the ball he won’t call it lol.”

Dirty asf 😂 ref told me cause I was away from the ball he won’t call it lol https://t.co/onqnvV3RQb — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 30, 2022

Multiple videos and pictures from Sunday’s game show Parsons being held by Chicago’s offensive line, which went unpenalized.

Despite the inconsistent officiating, Parsons still had a strong day. He finished the game with four tackles, two solo stops and a scoop-and-score. The Cowboys cruised to a win and improved to an impressive 6-2 on the season.

The NFL typically doesn’t like players making a public statement on officiating. The league office could pass down a punishment on the second-year linebacker out of Penn State for his recent comments.

Cowboys Win Without Zeke

Let’s put the officiating to the side for now, shall we? What might’ve been most impressive about Dallas’ big win on Sunday was that it came without Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield.

Earlier in the week, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Elliott would likely miss Sunday’s game after sustaining a sprained knee and thigh bruise in the Cowboys’ win over the Detroit Lions a week earlier. Dallas running back Tony Pollard didn’t miss a beat.

Pollard picked up the slack, rushing for 131 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries. Quarterback Dak Prescott also had an impressive game, completing 21-of-27 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

Even with some questionable officiating — as Parsons pointed out — the Cowboys dominated Sunday’s game.