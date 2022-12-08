Micah Parsons Issues Apology Over Brittney Griner Tweet, Social Media Sounds Off

Micah Parsons has clarified his initial tweet about Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian prison, offering an apology. The latest comments from the Dallas Cowboys star linebacker has caught plenty of attention on social media.

Parsons learned that Griner would be released in exchange for the release of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. However, U.S. Marine Paul Whelan still has not been released. The Cowboys linebacker sounded off — having family that has served made it personal for him.

“Wait nah!!” Parsons tweeted on Thursday. “We left a marine?!! Hell nah.”

After gathering more information, Parsons issued an apology about his comments. He said it was nothing negative about Griner, but wanted the United States to make an effort to bring Whelan home.

“Just spoke to some people that I respect and trust. I should have been more educated on the topic and not tweeted out of emotion for my family and other who have served,” he said. “For that I apologize. Also if what I’m told about the attempts to bring Ret Marine Paul Whelan home are true then the best outcome was accomplished.

“I pray Mr. Whelan comes home but am extremely happy for Brittney and her family. I am not too prideful to admit when I’ve made a mistake.”

Twitter had plenty to say after Parsons issued the apology.

Social Media Responds to Micah Parsons’ Tweet on Brittney Griner

A lot of folks on social media had mixed reactions to Micah Parsons’ comments on Thursday, as well as his apology.

“Dude don’t apologize for wanting to bring a marine back home,” one Twitter user responded. “I respect you a ton after reading your comments.” Another fan said, “Don’t do this, stand by your opinion.”

One individual on social media supported Parsons’ apology, saying, “That’s what A MAN DOES. Big ups to you.” Another added, “Respect and appreciation. Love that you are able to do this.”

Parsons stated that his first tweet was not meant at a shot at Griner.

“My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner. I’m super happy she’s back home as she should be,” he wrote. “I just have family who have served and it’s crazy to me the President wouldn’t bring him home too. I’m the furthest thing from a trump supporter but I’m not a fan of Biden either.”