Micah Parsons Marvels at Tom Brady’s Longevity, Wants to ‘Get Him Out This League’

When Micah Parsons was born, Tom Brady was just kickstarting his senior season with the Michigan Wolverines.

Parsons is now entering his second season in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, while that Brady kid is suddenly 45 years old, giving it perhaps one last kick at the can with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ahead of his second crack at Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 1 on NBC‘s “Sunday Night Football,” Parsons said he’s inspired by Brady’s longevity, but wouldn’t mind seeing him coast off into retirement — this time for good.

“We got to get him out this league. He’s been dominating this league too long and he keeps coming back,” Parsons joked Wednesday, via ESPN. “It’s a blessing to still be able to play him and just goes to his work ethic and the time he puts in the game that his body can withstand this long.”

Parsons marveled at Brady’s competitive nature and likened his mentality to other great athletes such as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

“You just see his competitive nature. He has that fire inside of him. I mean he looks to kill you,” Parsons said. “He wants to step on your throat like you’re a roach. And that’s what you look for in competitors. I think that’s why if you’re a real competitor, you look up to Tom Brady. You look up to Kobe [Bryant], that Mamba mentality. You look up to Michael Jordan, I wouldn’t ask you to do anything I wouldn’t do…

“We aspire to be that fierce or be that strong. You got to be a real strong-minded person to be who you are and for Tom to do that in New England and do it with the Bucs, I mean, he inspires me even though I’m on defense.”

Micah Parsons vs. Tom Brady Round 2 Set to Commence

Sunday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will be the second meeting between the Cowboys and Buccaneers in as many years. Last season’s opener was a shootout — with Tampa Bay coming out with a 31-29 victory. Brady improved his career mark against the Cowboys to 6-0 in what Parsons called his worst game of the season. Things turned out just fine for the 2021 first-round pick, as he went on to win the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award and was named a first-team All-Pro.

Sunday will officially mark Brady’s 23rd season in the league after what was an eventful offseason. A retirement turned into un-retirement followed by an 11-day absence for the seven-time Super Bowl champion during training camp. Brady was away tending to a “personal matter.” He returned in time for the Buccaneers’ final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts and elaborated on his decision to step away from the team.

“It’s all personal. Everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with,” Brady said. “We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s— going on. Just gotta try to figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”