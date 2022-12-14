Micah Parsons Sounds Off With Major Jalen Hurts Hot Take, Eagles Fans Should Be Furious

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is currently the NFL MVP favorite with his team sporting a league-best 12-1 record this season.

Hurts, the third-year man out of Oklahoma, has played as big a part in Philadelphia’s dominance as anyone. Hurts has completed 68.0% of his passes for 3,157 yards with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s added 686 yards and 10 scores on the ground, his second consecutive season with double-digit touchdowns with his legs.

Impressive, yes, but not enough to convince Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons that he should be the MVP of the league. On the contrary, Parson argues it’s the team around Hurts which has propped him up, he recently said while appearing on “The Voncast.”

“Is it Hurts or the team?” Parsons asked Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller.

“I think it’s a little bit of both, man,” Miller responded.

Parsons laughed before saying “it’s system and team.”

Miller went on to name the pieces around Hurts such as the receiving duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith while pointing out the success of the running game. Parsons admitted Hurts is a good quarterback — the same one Parsons and the Cowboys will see in Week 16 on Christmas Eve.

“Yeah, it’s coming up,” Parsons said. “I’m not trying to make no enemies. I just love the game so much. And I understand it so much that, like, I can’t— when things are off, I just can’t hold it in. I almost gotta say something.”

Eagles Teammates Vouch for Jalen Hurts to Win NFL MVP

While Parsons may not vote for Hurts, Brown, Hurts’ go-to target, certainly will. Coming over in an offseason trade from the Tennessee Titans, Brown is enjoying a career-year in Philadelphia. The fourth-year pro out of Ole Miss has hauled in 65 receptions for 1,020 yards with 10 touchdowns.

Hurts might have some competition in winning MVP, such as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but Brown is determined to help his quarterback get the award at season’s end.

“He doesn’t really care about the MVP, but we’re all rooting for him to win it,” Brown said on CBS Sports‘ “All Things Covered” podcast this week. “We’re definitely trying to do our part and make sure we keep this thing rolling. We have to keep winning games, because that’s a deciding factor in it, too. He’s just been locked in. A couple weeks ago they took away the pass and he ran. The other week it was vice versa. That just tells you how locked in he is.

“I know it’s a tight race between him and Mahomes and Mahomes is a good quarterback, too, but half the games that we played in Jalen Hurts didn’t play in the second half. That has to be the edge.”