Michael Irvin Makes Huge Aaron Rodgers Prediction Following Washington Commanders Updates

Following the news that the Washington Commanders owner, Dan Snyder is taking the first steps to potentially sell the franchise, NFL legend Michael Irvin has a couple of predictions of the sale and involved Aaron Rodgers.

While promoting live-streaming, social engagement platform TradeZing, Michael Irvin discussed the potential sale and how Jeff Bezos is involved. “When I saw that first Thursday Night Football game, and I saw Roger Goodell sitting over there with Jeff Bezos, I said, ‘Oh, God. Somebody’s got to give up their team. Somebody’s got to give up their team because you know Bezos is going to try.’ That was just my thought.”

Michael Irvin then shared how Aaron Rodgers could benefit from the Commanders’ sale. “I see them wanting to get Aaron Rodgers out of [Green Bay],” he shared. “On the other side, I see Jeff Bezos about to get Washington. I said, ‘Michael, I hope this day comes in any way to fruition where Bezos gets Washington and buys the team. Soon or later, he works out some deal, they get Aaron Rodgers coming over to Washington.’ Give it a year or two, Aaron will be in Washington.”

Michael Irving also said that he would love an NFL team with a majority black ownership. “That would be great, ” he repeatedly stated. “And we’ve talked about a lot of things and inclusiveness and divinity within the NFL. That would be a hell of a sign if that was to happen. That would be a great thing if that was to happen. But it’s not.”

Along with Jeff Bezos, Jay Z has reportedly shown some interest in buying the Commanders from Snyder. The Commanders current owner has reportedly hired Bank of America Securities for the potential sale.

Aaron Rodgers Points Out ‘Mental Errors and Mistakes’ Causing The Packers to Struggle This Season

During his October 25th appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers opened up about the issues the Packers have been facing since the 2022 season began.

“We had so many mental errors and mistakes,” Aaron Rodgers explained. “It’s not the kind of football we’re used to playing over the years. There have definitely been seasons where we average four or five, six, maybe seven at the most, kind of mental errors or missed assignments per week.”

Aaron Rodgers then pointed out that some weeks, the team has four, two sometimes. However, the 2022 season has been a real struggle. “This season there’s a lot more of that every single week. It’s double digits every single week. Even on the game, we had like 50 plays or something — there wasn’t a ton of plays, they had 37 minutes time of possession — a lot of mistakes.”