Michael Irvin Says Herschel Walker Once Claimed He’d Beat Mike Tyson in a Fight

In case you haven’t learned by now, Herschel Walker is a pretty confident individual. And if you needed a reminder, former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin talked about how the former Heisman Trophy winner once believed he could beat boxer Mike Tyson in a fight.

Irvin recently joined FOX News and talked about Walker’s chances of winning the U.S. Senate race in Georgia. The former Cowboy revealed he very rarely doubts anything the running back sets his mind on accomplishing. That’s when Irvin revealed that, at one time, Walker believed he could take down Mike Tyson in a fight.

“I never doubted Herschel in anything that he has done,” Irvin told FOX News. “One of the first things Herschel said to me was, ‘Mike, you know, I really think I could beat Mike Tyson,’ This was when Mike Tyson was hitting you in the head, and your whole body just exploded. I said, ‘Dude, why you talking like this? What is this? Some death wish? What are you talking about?’ But he was dead serious.

“He looked at me and was like, ‘I’m telling you, Mike, I can beat him.’ He believes he can do [anything] and beat everybody at everything. He’s that kind of a competitor. He was that kind of athlete.”

It’s hard to imagine anyone taking down Tyson in his prime, especially a non-boxer. But that just speaks to Walker’s confidence level.

Mike Tyson Takes Major Spill On Skateboard

We don’t know whether Herschel Walker would’ve even had a chance against Mike Tyson in the boxing ring, but he might’ve had an edge on a skateboard. At least based on what we saw during a recent podcast.

Tyson met with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk and attempted to take a crack at the board. It didn’t go well for the legendary boxer, resulting in a minor spill.

Fortunately, when Tyson stumbled, he landed in a comfortable chair. Nothing appeared to be injured, other than maybe the boxer’s pride.

Tyson confirmed that he was just fine after the tumble, saying “I’m okay, baby. Nothing happened.”