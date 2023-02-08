Michael Jordan Isn’t Going to Like This LeBron James Comment

Well, LeBron James attempted to be diplomatic when asked who he thought was the greatest NBA player of all time — but Shaquille O’Neal didn’t let that slide. Now, the league’s all-time scoring leader is going to start a debate about himself and Michael Jordan.

Tuesday night, James became the league’s all-time scoring leader. He surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who set the record nearly 40 years ago. After the game, the four-time NBA champion spoke with TNT about the impressive accomplishment.

That’s when Shaq put the pressure on James to answer the GOAT question. He attempted to defer, but eventually provided a response.

“You know, I’m gonna let everybody else decide who that is or talk about it,” James said. “It’s great barbershop talk.”

Shaq then pressed James on the matter, to which the star replied, “Listen, big fella, me, personally, I’m gonna take myself. I’m gonna take myself against anybody that’s ever played this game.”

LeBron James — with some pressure from Shaq 😂 — on the GOAT talk.



Let’s go ahead and cue the Jordan, “And I took that personally,” meme.

James certainly has a right to be confident. He’s a four-time champion, four-time league MVP and now owns the NBA scoring record. What’s he supposed to say in that situation?

But because Jordan is the ultimate competitor, he probably has some other thoughts on this GOAT conversation. Hopefully somebody gets his opinion on it, too.

LeBron James Drops F-Bomb After Breaking Scoring Record

We know that LeBron James referred to himself as the greatest of all-time in the clip above — making Michael Jordan lovers cringe — but that may not have been the best highlight of the night.

After breaking the scoring record, James dropped a four-letter word on national television. He was handed the microphone after the incredible accomplishment, speaking to Lakers fans in attendance Tuesday night.

“F— man, thank you guys,” James said to the Lakers crowd. The game aired on TNT.

While the FCC might not like the language, it’s hard to blame James in that situation. Trying to say something after reaching that kind of lifetime achievement can’t be easy.

James needed 36 points on Tuesday night to break Abdul-Jabbar’s impressive mark. He scored 38.