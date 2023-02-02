Michael Jordan Makes Record Earnings From Nike in 2022

Michael Jordan’s brand continues to rake in big bucks. The NBA legend reportedly hauled in record earnings from Nike during the 2022 fiscal year.

Per Front Office Sports, Nike’s Jordan Brand brought in $5.1 billion for the fiscal year. Jordan receives a reported 5% of those earnings, which would equate to approximately $256.1 million.

Not a bad year, is it?

Last year, the Jordan Brand brough in an approximate $4.8 billion, a significant increase from the previous fiscal year. According to Forbes, Jordan’s net worth is listed at $1.7 billion.

Jordan began working with Nike early in his NBA career. He signed a deal with the company as a rookie with the Chicago Bulls in 1984 and eventually launched the Jordan Brand.

The Air Jordan shoes have been popular items among sneakerheads for decades. Even though its been 20 years since Jordan last stepped on a basketball court, his brand continues to be one of the most popular in the world.

Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ Jersey Sells for Big Bucks at Auction

Apparently, anything with Michael Jordan’s name associated with it drew up big bucks at the cash register in 2022. Nike’s Jordan Brand brought in $5.1 billion and one of the NBA legend’s “Last Dance” jerseys sold for big bucks at auction.

The jersey Jordan wore in Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Final against the Utah Jazz sold at the auction house Sotheby’s for $10.091 million. It was the most expensive sports memorabilia item ever.

Jordan’s game-worn jersey sold after ESPN’s running of The Last Dance, a documentary series that highlighted the Chicago Bulls’ 1998 season and the final championship of Jordan’s career.

Chicago dropped Game 1 of that series, an 88-85 defeat to Utah. The Bulls ultimately defeated the Jazz 4-2 in a six-game series, with Jordan making a game-winning bucket in Game 6.