Michael Jordan Message to LeBron James Goes Viral

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James captivated the NBA community Tuesday night, surpassing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time scorer.

In addition to hearing some uplifting words from Abdul-Jabbar himself, who was in attendance, James later received a message from Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan. Though the two are often compared together in G.O.A.T. discussions, Jordan kept it all class in his statement.

“Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement,” Jordan said. “It’s a testament to his hard work, longevity, and his great skill.”

James, 38, set the record on a fadeaway jumper in the third quarter. Needing 36 points to surpass Kareem’s record, which stood nearly four decades, James put up 38 points on 13-of-20 from the field. James, overwhelmed by emotion, dropped on a f-bomb during his speech after the game was halted for a brief celebration.

“I just want to say thank you to the Laker faithful. You guys are one of a kind,” James said. “To be able to be in the presence of such a legend and great as Kareem, it’s very humbling. Please give a standing ovation to The Captain, please.”

LeBron James Tears Up After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record

James later expounded on what the moment meant to him following the Lakers’ 133-130 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I write ‘The Man In The Arena’ on my shoe every single night from Theodore Roosevelt,” James said, via ESPN. “Tonight, I actually felt like I was sitting on top of the arena when that shot went in, and the roar from the crowd. I’m not sure if I would be able to feel that feeling again, unless it’s a game-winning Finals shot.

“Everything just stopped. It gave me an opportunity to embrace it and look around and seeing my family, the fans, my friends. It was pretty cool. I probably can count on my hands how many times I have cried in 20 years, either in happiness or in defeat. So that moment was one of them when I kind of teared up a little bit. It was ‘I can’t believe what’s going on’ tears.”