LOOK: Michael Jordan Shows Off Huge Fish Caught in North Carolina’s ‘Big Rock Tournament’

If any of our Outsider angler experts thought they might be better on the water than NBA legend Michael Jordan, we’ve got some potentially deflating news. Turns out, Jordan’s fishing reel might be just as impressive as his hoops highlight reel.

Cruising in his “Catch 23” yacht, Jordan is participating in the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, located in Morehead City, N.C. It didn’t take long for “Air Jordan” and his team to make a splash in the water, reeling in a 24-pound dolphinfish. As of Monday evening, it was the sixth-largest dolphin caught for the event.

Jordan was smiling from ear to ear while posing with his catch. We saw a similar grin when he was hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy into the air six times during his time with the Chicago Bulls.

According to the tournament’s website, the “Catch 23” team caught and released two blue marlins in the afternoon.

Along with having arguably the greatest name in the history of yachts, Jordan’s “Catch 23” is an 80-foot Viking. This marks the third time the six-time NBA champion has entered his team into the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

Per WRAL Sports Fan, this year’s purse for the event is more than $5.8 million. It is the largest in the history of the tournament. The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is a six-day event.

“Air Jordan” is Pretty Good on the Water

By now, it’s pretty well-known that Michael Jordan excels at almost anything that involves competition. As if his dominance on the basketball court wasn’t enough, he was also a solid baseball player and has always been an avid golfer. For the past three years, the 14-time NBA All-Star’s competitive nature has been seen at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

In 2020, the “Catch 23” team hauled in a massive 442.3-pound blue marlin, the fourth-largest of the tournament. A total of 204 boats participated in the event that year.

Excitement was in the AIR when @jumpman23’s CATCH 23 backed in with their 442.3-pound blue marlin! #GOAT 🎣🏀 pic.twitter.com/EfgQexeG0X — Big Rock Tournament (@bigrockfishing) June 10, 2020

Last year, Jordan’s team was able to hook a 25-pound dolphinfish to grab an early lead in the category. Unfortunately for “Catch 23,” that weight turned out to be only the eighth-heaviest of the tournament.

Jordan is hoping to outdo himself from previous years. He’s off to a pretty good start with the 24-pound dolphinfish already on the books. If history is any indication, though, the “Catch 23” team will need to reel in something a bit heavier to walk away with the winner’s prize.

For a guy who spent a majority of his basketball career glorifying air travel, Jordan seems to have the water figured out pretty well, too. Is there anything this guy can’t do?