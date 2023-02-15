Michael Jordan to Celebrate 60th Birthday with Record-Setting Donation to Make-A-Wish

Michael Jordan has a milestone birthday coming up later this week and he is celebrating with a milestone gift to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Jordan is turning 60 years old on Friday and announced Wednesday that to honor the occasion, he is donating $10 million to Make-A-Wish. It is the largest donation in the history of the non-profit organization, which dates back to 1980.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan said in a press release. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.”

Michael Jordan’s history with Make-A-Wish stretches over three decades

Michael Jordan made his first Make-A-Wish wish in 1989 when he was an NBA superstar for the Chicago Bulls. In 2008, the organization named Jordan as a Make-A-Wish Chief Wish Ambassador due to all the work he put into to the organization over the years.

“Everyone knows about Michael’s legacy on the basketball court, but it’s what he has consistently done off the court when no one’s watching that makes him a true legend for wish families and the wider Make-A-Wish community,” Make-A-Wish CEO and president Leslie Motter said in a statement. “Michael using his birthday as a chance to make history for Make-A-Wish speaks to the quality of his character and his loyal dedication to making life better for children with critical illnesses. We hope that the public will be inspired to follow in his footsteps by helping make wishes come true.”