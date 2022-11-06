Michael Strahan’s Reaction to Terry Bradshaw’s Bizarre Remark on Live TV Has Twitter Talking

Terry Bradshaw made a rather unsettling comment during the FOX’s NFL Sunday show, and Michael Strahan’s reaction to the remark has gone viral.

While talking about the upcoming Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks divisional matchup, the Hall of Fame quarterback made a questionable remark which prompted strong reactions from his fellow co-hosts.

“Their mentality is throw, throw, throw, throw,” he said, referring to the Cardinals’ fast-paced air-rid offense under Kliff Kingsbury. However, Bradshaw took it a step further with his next remark.

“I think if this kid ran five or six runs in a row, I think he’d commit suicide or something.”

Immediately, his co-hosts reacted. “Woah, woah, that’s a little dark for this audience,” Howie Long said. The camera zoomed in on Michael Strahan, whose raised-eyebrow reaction says it all. The camera pans to the commentator as if it were an Office episode and Bradshaw had made one of Michael Scotts’ off-color remarks.

"I think if this kid ran five or six runs in a row, I think he'd commit suicide or something." – Terry Bradshaw, really losing the plot 😬 pic.twitter.com/G0y84MeiiY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 6, 2022

After the strong reactions from his co-stars, Bradshaw attempted to clarify what he meant.

“They just don’t seem to care about the run,” he said.

Point taken, Terry, but we agree with Long, Strahan and the rest of the crew when they said you could’ve found a better choice of words.

Michael Strahan’s Career Post-NFL

Michael Strahan played one season of football during his senior year of high school, which was enough for him to earn a scholarship to Texas Southern University. He entered the NFL in after being drafted in 1993 and spent his entire 15-year professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants. Strahan was a dominant force as a pass rusher. He is currently with T. J. Watt for the most NFL single-season quarterback sacks.

Strahan also helped the Giants win Super Bowl XLII over the New England Patriots in his final season in 2007.

Since retiring from the NFL, he became a media personality, first appearing as a football analyst on Fox NFL Sunday. Then, he transitioned out of sports to news, serving as a co-host of ABC’s Good Morning America as well as Live! with Kelly and Michael with Kelly Ripa from 2012 to 2016.

He won two Daytime Emmy Awards for that show. Strahan also made guest appearances on game shows and other programs. In 2014, he became a regular contributor on Good Morning America. Then, in 2016, the network announced that Strahan would be leaving Live! to join GMA full-time. Furthermore, he also hosts the current incarnation of the Pyramid game show for ABC.

As you can see, Strahan has remained a very busy man even after his legendary career with the New York Giants.

Strahan was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014. He frequently does charity work that benefits youth and community development, among other social causes.