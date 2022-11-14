Michael Thomas Appears to Throw Shade at Saints Over Injury Situation

A tweet from New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has sparked some interest on social media this weekend. He appeared to throw some shade at the organization he plays for Sunday morning.

Thomas, who will undergo season-ending surgery, responded to a tweet about how the Buffalo Bills handled Josh Allen’s injury this past week. His response caught the attention of many.

“That’s how you do it,” Thomas wrote.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 that’s how you do it. https://t.co/opvxOQgMU4 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 13, 2022

Thomas has faced significant injuries each of the last three seasons. He’s appeared in just 10 games dating back to 2020 and missed all of the 2021 campaign.

It’s been a major disappointment for Thomas and the Saints. Prior to the injuries, he emerged as one of the best receivers in the NFL. Since the start of the 2020 season, it’s been hard for him to stay on the field.

There’s no question Thomas is frustrated with the injury situation. His tweet over the weekend suggests that he’s also not happy with how the organization has handled it.

Michael Thomas Has Spent Entire Career with Saints

We’re not going to jump to any conclusions about Michael Thomas’ tweet. It can be easy to assume too much in these types of situations. What we can say, though, is that Thomas has been incredibly successful in a Saints uniform when healthy.

Thomas has spent all seven of his NFL years in New Orleans. During that time, he’s caught 526 passes for 6,121 yards and 35 touchdowns. He totaled over 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first four years in the leauge.

Without question, Thomas has been one of the most dominant players at the position in his career. He was particularly prolific when playing with future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

Because of injuries and the team’s change at quarterback, Thomas hasn’t been able to produce at the same level. Not everyone is a fan of New Orleans, but everyone can appreciate greatness.

We can all hope that Thomas recovers from the latest setback and gets back to setting NFL records soon.