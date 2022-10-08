michigan-coach-collapses-on-sideline-team-gathers-around-cart

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and was put on a cart during the Wolverines’ matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers.

“Some sort of medical situation as Michigan RB Coach Mike Hart is being tended to on the sideline after appearing to collapse, per @anthonytbroome,” the RedditCFB Twitter page wrote in its caption.

Hart formerly played running back at the Michigan and left the program a legend. During his career from 2004-2007, Hart amassed 5,040 yards. That is the all-time most rushing yards in the Wolverines’ rich history. He also scored 41 touchdowns during his time with the Wolverines.

Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field in the first quarter of the game.

Details haven’t yet been released on what transpired or why Hart was carted off. However, it is confirmed that he was moving his head and extremities.

Indiana coaches came out on the field to check on the former Indiana running backs coach. Hart worked for Tom Allen and the Hoosiers from 2017 to 2020. He then joined Michigan, his alma mater.

Wolverines’ running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were visibly shaken up on the sidelines while Hart was being carted off. Other coaches were consoling the young men on the sidelines.

An image of the team gathered around Hart can be seen below.

Fans reacted to the scary scene on Twitter, voicing their concern for Mike Hart.

“Prayers up,” one fan wrote, whereas another commented with a “prayer” emoji.

Hugs on the @UMichFootball sideline after RB coach Mike Hart was carted off the field 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eZgKYDIk8N — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

Fox College Football’s Twitter account posted a video of solidarity from the Michigan sideline after Hart was carted off.

Many people online have reported that Hart suffered a seizure on the sideline, although those claims haven’t been officially verified by any outlets as of yet.

Plenty of users voiced their concern over the situation, wishing the coach a speedy recovery.

“Michigan loves you Mike,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote: “Prayers for the whole program.”

“Thoughts and prayers go out for Coach Mike Hart. Great player, great coach,” another wrote.

“I hope he’s okay!” one fan said.

Before landing the job at his alma mater, Hart had previously coached running backs at Indiana University. Before that, he was the running backs coach at Syracuse University for a few seasons. He had previously served as the offensive quality control coach and then RB coach at Eastern Michigan. He also was the RB coach at Western Michigan for a few seasons.

Hart played three seasons in the National Football League, all three spent with the Indianapolis Colts. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2008 draft. During Super Bowl XLIV, Hart recorded two carries in a loss to the New Orleans Saints.