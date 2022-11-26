Michigan Destroys Ohio State in Columbus, Fans Sound Off

While it took a while to get to this point, it feels like the Michigan Wolverines have surpassed the Ohio State Buckeyes on the football field. Coach Jim Harbaugh has built his program to his image. That resulted in a 45-23 beatdown of his school’s most hated rival. College football fans were blown away.

For the second year in a row, Michigan football put up more than 40 points on Ohio State while holding their opponent to less than 30 points. In the last two seasons combined the scoreboard favors the Wolverines 87-50. It hasn’t even been close.

The Wolverines put the finishing touches on this rivalry whooping by putting up 21 points alone in the fourth quarter. To add insult to injury, the Big M flag was planted at the center of the field after the game.

UM plants the flag in the Block O pic.twitter.com/Sl554UWQlK — angelique (@chengelis) November 26, 2022

Fans Can’t Believe Michigan’s Beat Down of Ohio State

This was a really good game in the first half. It felt like it was going to be an instant classic. As for Michigan fans, it only got better as it went. In fact, Wolverines fans are going to remember these last two seasons for the rest of their lives. Even die-hard Blue fans couldn’t believe what they saw.

“It’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine!!!” a fan named Charlie tweeted. “Still can’t believe it!”

Any time you can put up big points on your opponent, force turnovers, and otherwise dominate the big rival it is a good day. After these last two seasons, Ohio State isn’t going to allow a single “M” to be displayed on campus until they right this wrong.

“I was hoping Michigan would keep it close, but I didn’t expect this beat down. Wow….” another fan tweeted. The disbelief ran deep after this game. When you lose so many times only to start your own winning streak, it’s special.

As for Ohio State, this is something they want to forget. Put it behind you and move on to next year. Get a big win in the bowl game and keep it moving. As for right now, Ohio State is going to lick their wounds.

“Ryan Day is 45-5. Ohio State is one of the best programs in the country. They’re not going anywhere and they’ll be fine. The only thing he needs to do is allow someone else to handle the play-calls. Buckeyes fans shouldn’t panic. Michigan is an excellent team.,” a very level-headed fan said.

Now, that sounds rational and like it makes a lot of sense… but this is college football! Bring on the hyperbole and overreactions now! Is Ryan Day on the hot seat? Who is to say at this point? But it was a fun football game, that’s for sure.