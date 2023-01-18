Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been placed on paid leave while police investigate alleged computer access crimes. Per a report from ESPN, the alleged incident occurred in December 2022.

“Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been placed on leave, according to an athletic department spokesman, as the school’s police department told ESPN it is investigating a ‘report of computer access crimes’ that occurred in December at the team’s football facility,” the report read.

No other information has been provided at this time.

Weiss joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan in 2021 to be the quarterbacks coach. He then earned a promotion to co-offensive coordinator, sharing responsibilities with Sherrone Moore.

The investigation into Weiss comes just weeks after it was reported that the NCAA opened an investigation into the Michigan football program for recruiting violations. The school expected to receive a Notice of Allegations.

Michigan ended the 2022 season with a 13-1 record. The Wolverines won a second-straight Big Ten championship but fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff.

Jim Harbaugh Returning to Michigan in 2023

Once again, Jim Harbaugh was at the heart of the offseason NFL rumors. The head coach interviewed via Zoom with the Denver Broncos recently, leading many to believe he might jump back into the league.

With a potential NCAA investigation looming, there was a lot of validity to the rumors. But Harbaugh made it clear that his heart remains in Ann Arbor.

“I love the relationships that I have at Michigan — coaches, staff, families, administration, president Santa Ono and especially the players and their families,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “My heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say, ‘Don’t try to out-happy, happy.’ Go Blue!”

Harbaugh has posted a 74-25 record in eight seasons at Michigan. The Wolverines claimed back-to-back Big Ten titles in 2021 and 2022, reaching the College Football Playoff both years.