Michigan RB Blake Corum Uses NIL Money to Give Away Thanksgiving Turkeys

Michigan star running back Blake Corum is using his NIL money to help out families this Thanksgiving.

Less than 24 hours after the No. 3 ranked Wolverines (11-0) escaped with a 19-17 victory over Illinois (7-4) Saturday, Corum was handing out Thanksgiving turkeys to help underprivileged communities in Ypsilanti. The second annual “Give Back 2 Give Thanks” distributed 300 turkeys — an increase of 100 last year. Corum purchased half the turkeys with money earned from NIL, while the other 150 were donated by Washtenaw County My Brother’s Keeper.

“It’s a blessing to be able to give back to my community,” Corum said, via The Detroit News. “Like I always tell everyone, Thanksgiving is a time where people can relax, sit back and get away from real-word problems and laugh and have fun.

“That’s why Thanksgiving means a lot to me and giving back means a lot to me. It’s important. The world we live in is a crazy world, but if we can all find a way to stick together and smile and be happy through the good, through the bad times, it will be a better world. That’s what I’m trying to do. That’s what I’m bringing into other peoples’ lives.”

Corum, one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners, appeared to injure his left knee in the win over the Fighting Illini. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that his knee is “structurally good,” but was “bothering him.” While passing out turkeys at the Sycamore Meadows apartment complex, Corum provided an update on his knee.

“It’s good,” Corum said. “My knee is good. I’ll be fine. I’ll be back.”

The junior tailback is third in the country with 1,457 rushing yards on 5.9 yards per carry and tied for second with 18 touchdowns. With Michigan struggling to move the ball through the air, his availability will be key in determining its chances to take down Big Ten rival No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) this Saturday at The Shoe.