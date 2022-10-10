michigan-rb-coach-provides-health-update-after-scary-sideline-incident

University of Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart provided an update on his health after a scary incident on the sideline this weekend.

Hart collapsed on the sideline and was carted off during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The former Michigan standout posted a statement to Twitter on Monday morning to update Michigan fans and the college football world on his health.

Mike Hart first thanked the fans, players, and coaching staffs of both teams, along with the medical personnel that quickly responded to him.

As for his health, Hart didn’t delve into details, but he did release promising news.

“Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction. I look forward to rejoining our team soon.”

Hart formerly played running back at Michigan and left the program a legend. During his career from 2004-2007, Hart amassed 5,040 yards. That is the all-time most rushing yards in the Wolverines’ rich history. He also scored 41 touchdowns during his time with the Wolverines.

Hart became the fourth player in Big Ten history to rush for 5,000 yards or more in a career. He was a Doak Walker Award finalist in 2006 and 2007, and he placed fifth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2006.

Plenty of Wolverine fans and others online reacted to Mike Hart’s health update, sharing messages of gratitude.

“Glad things are trending in a positive direction. Life is precious! Feel better Coach Hart!” one person wrote.

“Keeping you in my continued prayers for a full recovery!!” another wrote.

A third fan shared a similar sentiment. “Great news! Wishing him full and quick recovery.”

Many Wolverine players were visibly shaken up after the medical emergency occurred on the sidelines, especially players on the offensive side of the ball.

Fox College Football’s Twitter account posted a video of solidarity from the Michigan sideline after Hart was carted off, which can be viewed below.

Hugs on the @UMichFootball sideline after RB coach Mike Hart was carted off the field 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eZgKYDIk8N — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

“Hugs on the @UMichFootball sideline after RB coach Mike Hart was carted off the field,” the account writes in its caption.

Before landing the job at his alma mater, Hart had previously coached running backs at Indiana University. Before that, he was the running backs coach at Syracuse University for a few seasons. He had previously served as the offensive quality control coach and then RB coach at Eastern Michigan. He also was the RB coach at Western Michigan for a few seasons.

Hart played three seasons in the National Football League, all three spent with the Indianapolis Colts. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2008 draft. During Super Bowl XLIV, Hart recorded two carries in a loss to the New Orleans Saints.