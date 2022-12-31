Michigan TD Pass Overturned in Fiesta Bowl, College Football World Sounds Off on Controversial Call

It took all of a quarter of the college football playoffs to get our first controversial call. Did Michigan receiver Roman Wilson score on the long pass from quarterback J.J. McCarthy?

The play in question unfolded within the first two minutes of the second quarter. The Wolverines had just trimmed the TCU lead to 14-3. And after intercepting Horned Frog quarterback Max Duggan, Michigan went for the big play. It appeared Wilson did score the TD off a play action. McCarthy threw a beautiful pass to Wilson, who’d beaten two defenders. The touchdown would’ve sliced the margin to at least 14-10.

Take a look at the video. Can you make the call?

Don't see indisputable video evidence from any angles shown to overturn the ruling on the field. The standard for changing the call should be much higher than this.https://t.co/isjeOdhUjY pic.twitter.com/cTyoAJUl1r — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs🇺🇦 (@footballzebras) December 31, 2022

Michigan Failed to Overcome Blown Call as Wolverines Fumbled on Next Play

The officials marked the ball at the TCU 1, giving Michigan first and goal. And if the Wolverines had taken care of business, the overturned touchdown would’ve been moot, a distant detail to discuss in post game. But Michigan fumbled on the next play as McCarthy and Kalel Mullings had issues on the handoff. TCU recovered the ball. Two series later, the Horned Frogs scored again.

That’s why underdog TCU owned a 21-6 lead at halftime. It took a school-record, 59-yard field goal from Michigan’s Jake Moody on the final play of the second quarter to cut the cushion to 15 points.

But fans continued to vent over the overturned TD.

“Absolute embarrassing especially for a playoff semifinal,” one college football fan wrote.

Sports journalist Rodger Sherman tweeted: “a lot of people unclear on why that Michigan touchdown was overturned. It’s actually pretty simple: Rule 8, Section 3, Paragraph IV of the NCAA rulebook states that refs can overturn a play if they think something very funny is about to happen.”

The funny thing that happened was all on Michigan. Oddsmakers established the Wolverines as a 7.5-point favorite. Instead, the upstart Frogs owned a healthy advantage.

At halftime, the overturned touchdown was a hot topic. ESPN’s Rece Davis even said the officials blew it.

“Good for Rece Davis,” Mike Greenberg tweeted. “The officiating has been horrendous, no reason not to say so.