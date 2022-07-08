Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols Named 2022 MLB All-Stars by Commissioner Rob Manfred for ‘Career Achievements’

Two MLB legends have been named to the 2022 All-Star Game. Now, whether they deserve to be there or not is another question.

Ahead of tonight’s announcement of the American and National League starters at 6 p.m. CT, commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols will be on the rosters.

As a part of the MLB and Players Association’s new collective bargaining agreement that was signed this spring, Manfred may choose to add one player to each roster “in recognition of the players’ career achievements.”

“These are two of the most accomplished players of their generation and have also represented the baseball traditions of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela with excellence for the past two decades,” Manfred said in a statement. “Albert and Miguel are two all-time greats whose achievements warrant this special recognition.”

Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols: By the Numbers

The 39-year-old Miguel Cabrera and 42-year-old Albert Pujols undoubtedly fit that mold. They are two of three players in Major League history to have 3,000 hits, 500 homeruns and 600 doubles in their careers. The only other is Hank Aaron.

Pujols is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time. However, this season he has 25 hits in 125 at-bats for a putrid .200 batting average. He has cleared the fence only four times and played in only 45 of the St. Louis Cardinals’ first 85 games.

After making the All-Star Game nine times in his first 10 seasons, Pujols only earned that status once in the past 11 years. He has not been a league-average hitter since 2016.

On the other hand, Cabrera is arguably the best option to represent the Detroit Tigers at the All-Star game regardless. His .308 batting average ranks 13th in the Major Leagues.

He has been the most productive hitter on the Tigers this season. The only other viable All-Star options on the Tigers are probably starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and closer Gregory Soto. Although neither is truly burning up the rubber.

The top vote-getters in each league – Ronald Acuña, Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees – were the first All-Stars confirmed last week. After starters are revealed tonight, the pitchers and reserve players will be announced on Sunday.

The 92nd “Midsummer Classic” will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 19 at 7 p.m. CT. The T-Mobile Home Run Derby will be the night before, also at 7 p.m. Los Angeles was supposed to host the 2020 All-Star Game, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.