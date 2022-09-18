WATCH: Mike Evans Details Ejection, ‘Spicy’ Fight with Marshon Lattimore During Bucs-Saints Game

Usually, hockey is the sport fans attend if they’re opening to see a fight break out during a game. Sunday, the NFL took over that responsibility at Caesars Superdome, when a brouhaha involving Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore unfolded during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers–New Orleans Saints game.

In the fourth quarter of the Week 2 division game, Lattimore got into the face of Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. Evans ran to his teammate’s defense, shoving the Saints defensive back to the turf. Things got very physical after that moment.

This is the fight that got #GoBucs WR Mike Evans and #Saints CB Marshon Lattimore kicked out of the game. pic.twitter.com/T2GLYlcvKn — Evan Winter (@evan_winterAtoZ) September 18, 2022

Officials ejected both Evans and Lattimore from the contest. After the game, the Buccaneers wide receiver explained why he shoved Lattimore, sparking the fight in New Orleans.

“It gets spicy when you come to New Orleans,” Evans told reporters. “And they’re a good team, a physical team. We matched that today.

“All I saw was — I know we were trying to get a flag called or whatever and it wasn’t called — and all I see was Lattimore, like, punch (Leonard Fournette) in the face, or something like that. And then he pushed Tom, that’s all I saw. So, I just pushed him.”

“It gets spicy when you come to New Orleans.”



Mike Evans discusses his ejection from today’s game



(via @NFLSTROUD)pic.twitter.com/6YH65F5gFV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 18, 2022

Evans said he’s not concerned about missing Tampa Bay’s Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers because of the entanglement.

Tampa Bay got the last laugh on Sunday, defeating New Orleans 20-10. Evans finished with a team-best 61 yards on three catches before his ejection.

Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore Have History

No love has been lost between Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans and Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore. Sunday’s scuffle marked the third round between the two NFL stars.

The two first got into it in 2017. Lattimore started the confrontation that year and Evans came to defend his teammates.

In 2020, Evans and Lattimore traded shoves for a second time in New Orleans. On this account, the Bucs wide receiver seemed to be the instigator before things got physical.

Fight! Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans are once again going at it. Helmet goes flying.pic.twitter.com/QXMqRKaoXZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2020

All three of these incidents have occurred in New Orleans. The Saints won the games played in 2017 and 2020 but the Buccaneers took this year’s game.