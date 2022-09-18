Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore Ejected After All-Out Brawl During Buccaneers-Saints Game: VIDEO

There is certainly no love lost between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. Between the NFC South rivals’ Week 2 matchup on Sunday, tensions boiled over and the two teams engaged in a fight on the field.

It started in the beginning of the fourth quarter after Tampa Bay failed to convert a third-down conversion. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady began jawing with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette came in and shoved Lattimore, who shoved right back.

Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans came storming in and knocked Lattimore to the ground, leading to both teams rushing onto the field.

This is the fight that got #GoBucs WR Mike Evans and #Saints CB Marshon Lattimore kicked out of the game. pic.twitter.com/T2GLYlcvKn — Evan Winter (@evan_winterAtoZ) September 18, 2022

Both Lattimore and Evans were ejected for their roles in the fight.

Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore should fight at the next @roughnrowdy pic.twitter.com/2EQxdm4STL — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) September 18, 2022

Tampa Bay was already shorthanded in this one, as Chris Godwin and Julio Jones did not play due to injury. They are now down to Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller in their receiving corps.

Buccaneers, Saints Have Long History of Fights During Games

The fight between the Buccaneers and Saints is not a first-time occurrence. Both teams have been open of their hate for one another, which has come through in their matchups. During Week 1 of the 2020 season, these two teams faced off in the Caesars Superdome. It was Lattimore and Evans then who were involved, which resulted in the two throwing shots at each other.

Fight! Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans are once again going at it. Helmet goes flying.pic.twitter.com/QXMqRKaoXZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2020

That, however, was just Round 2. Round 1 took place in 2017, back when Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was a Buccaneer. Lattimore and Winston started it and Evans finished it.

The two have likely never exchanged Christmas cards, which you can bet will remain the same in 2022.