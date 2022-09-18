Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore Ejected After Fight in Buccaneers-Saints Game, Social Media Sounds Off

NFL fans are still buzzing after the fight that took place between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in their Week 2 matchup on Sunday.

The brawl began in the beginning of the fourth quarter after Tampa Bay failed to convert a third-down conversion. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady began jawing with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette came in and shoved Lattimore, who shoved right back.

Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans came storming in and knocked Lattimore to the ground, leading to both teams rushing onto the field. Both Lattimore and Evans were ejected from the game for their roles in the fight.

This is the fight that got #GoBucs WR Mike Evans and #Saints CB Marshon Lattimore kicked out of the game. pic.twitter.com/T2GLYlcvKn — Evan Winter (@evan_winterAtoZ) September 18, 2022

Twitter users had fun with this one in their responses.

Princess Diana when she sees Queen Elizabeth pic.twitter.com/mySWIzmu6D — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 18, 2022

Put Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore in the booth and let’s finish this pic.twitter.com/c7M4DgnexP — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 18, 2022

Jameis watching Mike Evans deck Marshon Lattimore pic.twitter.com/ZXaAQKKwHB — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) September 18, 2022

Mike Evans been waiting to punch Lattimore for the past 6 months — Ahmed/The Ears/Symba Fan🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 18, 2022

Past Rivalry Returns in Buccaneers-Saints Game

The fight between the Buccaneers and Saints is not a first-time occurrence. Both teams have been open of their hate for one another, which has come through in their matchups. During Week 1 of the 2020 season, these two teams faced off in the Caesars Superdome. It was Lattimore and Evans then who were involved, which resulted in the two throwing shots at each other.

Fight! Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans are once again going at it. Helmet goes flying.pic.twitter.com/QXMqRKaoXZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2020

That, however, was just Round 2. Round 1 took place in 2017, back when Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was a Buccaneer. Lattimore and Winston started it and Evans finished it.

After the dust settled, it was Tampa Bay who took momentum out of the brawl. Winston threw three interceptions in the second half, including one that Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards took the other way for six. The Buccaneers offense — working without Evans — found a contribution from receiver Breshad Perriman.

Perriman was on the receiving end of a 28-yard touchdown pass from Brady, which gave the Buccaneers their first lead of the game. The Buccaneers would go onto win, 20-10, to improve to 2-0 on the young season. The Saints, meanwhile, fall to 1-1.