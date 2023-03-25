Mike Greenberg Pens Message of Thanks After Outpouring Following Heart Procedure

ESPN “Get Up” host Mike Greenberg has been off TV this week after undergoing a heart procedure Monday.

After an outpouring of support following the reveal from his wife, Stacy, Greenberg took to social media to thank everyone for their kind words.

As the week ends, I want to say that @StacyGSG and I are so grateful for all the well wishes you’ve sent us.



I’m sure I’ll say something ridiculous that makes you yell at me again soon enough, but please know I will never, ever forget the kindness we’ve been shown this week. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) March 24, 2023

Brian Custer and Ryan Smith have filled in with Greenberg absent from the “Get Up” desk this week. Stacy specified in her update that her husband had a cardiac ablation.

“For those asking: Greeny had a cardiac ablation Monday,” she wrote. “Recovery is slow, he has to do nothing and believe me…he’s not great at that! We both really, really appreciate all the nice messages.”

It’s unclear how long Greenberg will be away from the Seaport studios, but he’s getting a head start on his preparation for the NFL Draft. In addition to his duties as the host of “NBA Countdown,” Greenberg also hosts ESPN’s coverage of the draft, which is coming up next month from Kansas City.

Mike Greenberg Keeping Eyes on Aaron Rodgers Saga

Stacy did note that her husband has his eyes on the ongoing saga surrounding Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. A loyal New York Jets fan, Greenberg is patiently waiting for a trade to go through after the four-time MVP expressed his desire to play for the Jets in 2023.

As it turns out, even if he’s still not back to a regular work schedule, Stacy said the Rodgers trade might be what gets “Greeny” back on TV — even if it’s just for a little bit.

“He is already lobbying with the doctor to let him on the air if the Aaron Rodgers trade goes through, so that’s a good sign,” she said. “He really appreciates all the nice notes you have been sending.”

For now, Rodgers remains a Packer as the two teams work out compensation.

“I haven’t been holding anything up,” the 39-year-old told Pat McAfee on March 15. “At this point it’s been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me, kind of digging their heels in. It is interesting at this point to step back and take a look at the whole picture.”