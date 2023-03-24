Mike Greenberg’s Wife Provides Update After ESPN Host Undergoes Heart Procedure

A staple on ESPN in the mornings, Mike Greenberg has been noticeably absent from the Get Up desk this week. Brian Custer and Ryan Smith have filled in, and Greenberg’s wife, Stacy, explained why he’s been out.

It turns out “Greeny” is recovering from a heart procedure on Monday. That’s why he hasn’t been in front of the camera, and it sounds like he might be getting a little stir crazy.

“For those asking: Greeny had a cardiac ablation Monday,” Stacy Greenberg wrote. “Recovery is slow, he has to do nothing and believe me…he’s not great at that! We both really, really appreciate all the nice messages.”

A cardiac ablation is a procedure used to correct heart rhythm problems, according to the Mayo Clinic. It’s unclear how long Greeny will be away from the Seaport studios, but he’s getting a head start on his preparation for the NFL Draft. In addition to his duties as the host of NBA Countdown, Greenberg also hosts ESPN’s coverage of the draft, which is coming up next month from Kansas City.

It’s safe to say it’s giving him something to do as he works his way back.

“Recovery, day two,” Stacy Greenberg wrote. “Or, as Greeny calls it, NFL Draft Prep. Send help.”

Mike Greenberg might come back on the air if this happens

NFL Draft preparation could be a welcome distraction for Greenberg for another reason. See, he’s a noted New York Jets fan, and they’re currently in pursuit of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has made it clear he intends to play for the Jets, but a deal still hasn’t come to fruition.

Still, to prove just how much he wants Rodgers to follow in Brett Favre’s footsteps, Greeny said he’s willing to go to extreme measures.

“If they cut off your pinky toe and you didn’t know it, how long would it take you to figure it out?” Greenberg said.

As it turns out, even if he’s still not back to a regular work schedule, Stacy Greenberg said the Rodgers trade might be what gets Greeny back on TV — even if it’s just for a little bit.

“He is already lobbying with the doctor to let him on the air if the Aaron Rodgers trade goes through, so that’s a good sign,” she said. “He really appreciates all the nice notes you have been sending.”

For now, though, Get Up and Greeny will have temporary hosts as Greenberg recovers from the procedure.