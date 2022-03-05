Mike Krzyzewski’s Final Home Game: Revisiting Coach K’s Storied Career in Durham

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina seats exactly 9,314 fans when at full capacity. On Saturday night, the home of the Duke University men’s basketball team will likely exceed those numbers even if not officially recorded. That’s because head coach Mike Krzyzewski will walk onto Coach K Court for the last time as he brings his iconic coaching career to an end after this season’s NCAA Tournament, and everyone wants to be in the building for his historic final game.

As always with the last ACC regular season game of each year, Coach K and his Blue Devils will face off against their longtime rivals this weekend. One last showdown in Durham, NC with the North Carolina Tar Heels as they travel less than 10 miles down the road from neighboring Chapel Hill. It will be Krzyzewski’s 1,562nd game on the sidelines as he leads Duke onto their home court one last time. It’s his 97th matchup against the Tar Heels as he looks to add one more win to his 50-46 record against UNC.

The End of An Era at Duke University

As the ball is tipped around 6:20 p.m. EST, Mike Krzyzewski’s 647th and final game in Cameron Indoor will begin. Since his arrival in Durham in 1980, Coach K turned a small private university into a powerhouse of collegiate athletics. He not only turned Duke into a household name, but he would become the all-time winningest coach in college basketball history. The Blue Devils became a perennial Top 25 team as Coach K helped redefine the college game as we know it.

As the timer ticks down over two 20-minute halves in the 40-minute-long game, Mike Krzyzewski will be focused on beating UNC one more time. However, those minutes and even seconds will feel different this time for Coach K and the thousands of fans in attendance. He recently addressed his Cameron Indoor curtain call and tried to keep the focus on the players instead of himself. But he knows what Saturday night means to so many, and he knows it’s another milestone moment before his imminent retirement after March Madness comes to a close.

“It’s hard for me to believe it’s the last game,” Mike Krzyzewski said on ESPNU radio on Thursday. “And I don’t think it’ll hit me completely until that day, and maybe until I walk out on the court. I try not to let things like that (affect me). I try to stay in the moment of the game, not the moment of what the game means or meant. Not to look in the future, not to look in the past.”

Cameron Indoor Stadium Bids Farewell to Coach K

On Saturday night, the past and the future of Duke men’s basketball will be put on hold. For 40 minutes, Duke and UNC players will go at it in one of the most intense rivalries in all of sports. Yet all eyes in the stadium will frequently glance to the sideline as they look for the legendary coach. Every heart of every fan who paid astronomical ticket prices (average tickets prices are selling for $5,307) to be in attendance for Coach K’s last home game will shatter slightly with every second that comes off the clock.

North Carolina may be in the Bible Belt, but the Blue Devils head coach is a savior of a different kind. Millions of fans around the world will watch and cheer Coach K’s team on tomorrow night, while just as many Tar Heels fans will hope they crash his going away party. For those that never lived in North Carolina, basketball is a religion unto itself, no matter how blasphemous that might be.

There will surely be tears as well as many reminisce about the past 42 years of Duke basketball. There’s no replacing arguably the greatest college basketball coach ever. Duke fans will miss their longtime leader, but it’s also a huge loss for college basketball as a whole. Following the retirement of his rival Roy Williams last season at UNC, the ACC and the landscape of the college game will look drastically different.

It will be strange to not see Coach K on the sidelines next year, but let’s not focus on the future for now. Instead, in remembering Mike Krzyzewski’s iconic career at Duke, let’s look to the past and revisit his program’s five national titles as we bid farewell to one of the all-time greats.

Mike Krzyzewski Brings Durham Its First Men’s Basketball Title

1991: Duke 72, Kansas 65

By the late ’80s, a young Mike Krzyzewski had already turned the Duke Blue Devils into a force in college basketball. In fact, Duke had already made four Final Four appearances, including three in a row from 1988-1990. They made it back in 1991 for the fourth straight year and wouldn’t let the opportunity pass them by this time.

After losing to UNLV in dramatic fashion in the title game the season before, Coach K and Duke avenged their title loss. The Blue Devils held off a furious Kansas Jayhawks comeback – led by future UNC rival Roy Williams – as Duke brought its first-ever men’s basketball title to Durham. The championship would cement the university and Krzyzewski’s status among the sport’s elite, and it was just the beginning.

The Blue Devils Go Back-to-Back

1992: Duke 71, Michigan 51

The Blue Devils would return four starters the next season and pick back up where they left off the year before. The team led by Christian Laettner, Bobby Hurley, and Grant Hill would go on to dominate their competition that season while only losing two regular season games. Many college basketball fans will remember Duke’s Elite Eight matchup better than the title game itself. “The Shot” against Jamal Mashburn and Rick Pitino’s Kentucky would become one of the greatest moments in college basketball history.

Kentucky led by a point with only two seconds remaining when Hill heaved a full-court inbounds pass to Laettner. The unanimous National Player of the Year quickly took one dribble, spun to the left and hit his jumper at the buzzer. Mike Krzyzewski and Duke would go on to win two more hard-fought victories as they downed Michigan for a second straight title.

Coach K Leads Duke to the University’s Third Championship

2001: Duke 82, Arizona 72

Arguably the 2001 Duke Blue Devils were Mike Krzyzewski’s most talented team. With a roster full of future NBA players that included Shane Battier, Mike Dunleavy, Carlos Boozer, and Jay Williams, the team were favorites from the start.

You can’t tell the story of the 2001 Blue Devils without mentioning their bitter rivalry with Maryland that year. They played four times that season with three classic games played. Their matchups included the famed “Miracle Minute” win in Maryland. Duke trailed by 10 points with less than a minute to play, but Williams led Duke to victory. Maryland spoiled Duke’s Senior Day in Durham. Plus there was the Blue Devils’ 22-point comeback against Maryland in the Final Four.

Duke would go on to face Arizona and Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson for the championship. After a close first half, the Blue Devils’ talent was too much as they delivered the university a third banner that would hang high in the rafters of Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Mike Krzyzewski Earns Number Four, Ties For Second-Most Titles

2010: Duke 61, Butler 59

It would take almost another decade before Mike Krzyzewski’s next title, which tied him for the second-most college basketball championships of all-time. Nolan Smith and senior captain Jon Scheyer – Coach K’s soon-to-be successor – would lead Duke to a narrow victory that almost never happened.

In what would go down as a classic championship game, Duke faced off against fifth-seeded Butler and their star forward, Gordon Hayward. The Blue Devils led by only two points with 3.6 seconds left in the game when Duke went to the line. After a missed free throw, Hayward grabbed the rebound, ran up to the half court line and let it fly. It looked like it was going in before it hit the rim and bounced out giving Duke their fourth championship. Coach K officially tied Kentucky’s Adolph Rupp with four championships and only trailed UCLA’s John Wooden who recorded 10 national titles.

The Fifth (and Possibly Final) Championship of Coach K’s Legendary Career

2015: Duke 68, Wisconsin 63

By 2015, Mike Krzyzewski was already one of the most revered college basketball coaches of all-time. He had nothing left to prove, but his hunger and drive to be the best was still evident as he led Duke to its fifth national title at the age of 68. Coach K earned titles in three different decades and has built an elite program that’s contended for even longer.

Yet this championship was a bit different. Krzyzewski adapted to the one-and-done trend and led a successful mix of talent that included veterans and star freshmen like Jahlil Okafor, Justise Winslow and Tyus Jones. Some say that Duke had an easy route to the Final Four, but you can only play who’s on your schedule as Duke marched to the Final Four mostly unchallenged. The Blue Devils got all they could handle though when up against Wisconsin in the title game. The Badgers led by as many as nine points, but Coach K’s team was too much in the end. Krzyzewski would cut down the nets once more and take sole possession of second on the all-time titles list.