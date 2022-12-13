Mike Leach Dies: Remembering the Coach’s Legendary ‘Friday Night Lights’ Cameo

The college football world received devastating news on Tuesday, learning of the tragic passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. He was 61 years old.

Many reporters, fans, players and coaches shared heartfelt thoughts and memories of the iconic college football coach. Others relived some of his funniest, quirkiest and most memorable moments in front of a camera.

One scene that many referenced was Leach’s cameo appearance in the hit show Friday Night Lights. The best part? Leach wasn’t even really acting, he was just … himself. That’s what made the scene so memorable.

Leach might’ve also had one of the most memorable lines of the show, telling Coach Eric Taylor in the scene, “You might be the luckiest man alive and you don’t even know it.”

May we all find our inner-pirate.



Rest In Peace Coach Leach 🙏pic.twitter.com/iAYduhebtS — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) December 13, 2022

So many college football fans commented on that Friday Night Lights scene involving Leach following the head coach’s sudden passing.

“This scene from Friday Night Lights is peak Mike Leach,” one fan wrote. “RIP to a legend.”

Another Twitter user said, “Forgot about this scene. Incredible appearance, Incredible scene, Incredible show.”

Leach was a head coach for 21 seasons, coaching at Texas Tech (2000-09), Washington State (2012-19) and Mississippi State (2020-2022). He compiled a 158-107 record with a pair of 11-win seasons — one at Texas Tech and another at Washington State.

Remembering Mike Leach’s Best Press Conference Moments

The college football world mourned the passing of Mike Leach on Tuesday. There was a lot of sadness on social media, but many found some peace in re-watching and re-reading some of his best press conference moments.

There are certainly plenty to choose from.

One of Leach’s memorable comments sounded off on the festive Halloween treat, candy corn. He was no fun of the tri-colored triangles.

“I’ve never liked candy corn. I think it’s just awful,” he said. “I think candy corn is awful. You know, it’s like fruitcake. There’s a reason they serve fruitcake once a year, because it’s awful. There’s a reason they only serve mint juleps once a year, because they’re awful. And there’s a reason they only serve candy corn once a year, because it’s awful. Now that does beg the question why they serve it at all, but, anyway, that’s my opinion.”

Leach also was asked for marriage and wedding advice on multiple occasions, providing some hilarious responses. He told SEC Network’s Alyssa Lang the best thing to do would be “elope.”

Those are just a few of Leach’s iconic moments. There are simply too many to include in a single story — which is a major reason why he was such a beloved figure in college football.