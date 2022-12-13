Mike Leach Dies: Remembering the Pirate’s Greatest Press Conference Moments

Following the news that longtime college football coach Mike Leach suddenly passed away, the sports world is looking back at his greatest press conference moments.

According to Clarion Ledger, Mike Leach, also known as “The Pirate,” had a plethora of interesting quotes and one-liners. Among the quotes and one-liners included Leach’s thoughts on the Pac-12 mascots and which one would win in a battle royale. “I’m going to say the Wildcat is out,” Leach declared about Arizona. He then spoke about USC Trojans. “The Trojan, does he have a horse or is he on foot? Does he have a bow and arrow or just his sword,” he questioned. He also pointed out that UCLA’s Bruin is “definitely formidable.”

Meanwhile, when it came to Stanford, Mike Leach had some thoughts about the mascot. “The tree,” he began. “I bet that tree is going to get chopped down. Unless we’re going to go with a bird and somebody might get pecked or something, I don’t know.”

Out of all the mascots in the Pac-12, Mike Leach had high hopes for Butch, the Washington State mascot. “Butch [The Cougar] is going to have to be clear-minded and crafty,” he said. “Butch will find a way, no question.”

As previously reported, Mike Leach passed away on Monday (December 12th) at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson after suffering from a massive heart attack the day before. He was 61 years old at the time of his passing. He had been with Mississippi State since 2020. Prior to that he held coaching positions at Iowa Wesleyan, Valdosta State, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Texas Teach, and Washington State.

Mike Leach Used the Term ‘Fat Little Girlfriends’ For Years After the 2009 Texas A&M Loss; Shared How Much He Hated Candy Corn

Among the most memorable comments that Mike Leach made was when he used the term “fat little girlfriends.” He had coined the term after the 2009 loss to Texas A&M.

“As coaches, we failed to get through to them,” Mike Leach stated. “As coaches, we failed to make our coaching points more compelling than their fat little girlfriends. Now, their fat little girlfriends have some obvious advantages. For one thing, their fat little girlfriends are telling them what they want to hear, which is how great you are and how easy its going to be … and we had a bunch of people who wanted to win the football game but nobody wanted to play the football game.”

In 2017, Mike Leach had no problem unleashing about how much he disliked candy corn. “I’ve never liked candy corn. I think it’s just awful,” he confirmed. “I think candy corn is awful. You know, it’s like fruitcake. There’s a reason they serve fruitcake once a year, because it’s awful. There’s a reason they only serve mint juleps once a year, because they’re awful. And there’s a reason they only serve candy corn once a year, because it’s awful. Now that does beg the question why they serve it at all, but, anyway, that’s my opinion.”