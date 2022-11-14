WATCH: Mike McCarthy Obliterates Headset During Cowboys’ Loss to Packers

Mike McCarthy’s long-awaited return to Green Bay didn’t quite go as planned. He’s heading back to Dallas with a loss and a broken headset following Sunday’s game.

The Cowboys dropped a 31-28 overtime game to the Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The game was great from start to finish, but we saw some serious fireworks in overtime. Or maybe those were just sparks from McCarthy’s headset.

Dallas faced a 4th-and-3 from the Green Bay 35 yard-line in the extra session. Rather than kicking a field goal, McCarthy kept the offense on the field, attempting to score a touchdown and end the game. Dak Prescott was nearly sacked and his pass to Tony Pollard fell to incomplete.

Immediately after the play, McCarthy Hulk-smashed his headset into the ground. We can’t be sure, but we’re guessing it didn’t work too well after that.

Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on 4th and 4 on the Packers 35-yard line.



McCarthy’s anger was warranted. That proved to be the difference in the game, as Green Bay drove down the field and won on a 28-yard field goal from Mason Crosby.

McCarthy’s fit of rage came shortly after a flare-up on the opposing sideline near the end of regulation, which included the quarterback he used to coach.

Aaron Rodgers Goes Off on Matt LaFleur in Cowboys Game

Before McCarthy slammed his headset into the ground in overtime on Sunday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur exchanged some pleasantries.

On a 3rd-and-1 on Green Bay’s final possession in regulation, Rodgers threw an incompletion, giving the Cowboys the ball back. He didn’t appear to happy with the designated play-call, and let the head coach hear about it afterwards.

Rodgers hasn’t had much trouble throwing others under the bus this season. ESPN reported that some teammates are getting tired of the quarterback using young receivers as “scapegoats” during a disappointing season.

Sunday, he went after his head coach.

Fortunately for Green Bay, the story ended happily. The Packers earned their first win since early October, sweeping some of the emotions under the rug. At least for the time being.