Mike McCarthy Stands By Controversial Overtime Decision in Cowboys’ Loss to Packers

Even though the Dallas Cowboys weren’t able to convert, head coach Mike McCarthy stands by his call on fourth down in overtime against the Green Bay Packers. He felt like it was a decision he had to make in order to win the game.

Facing a 4th-and-3 from the Green Bay 35-yard line, McCarthy elected to keep the offense on the field. Dak Prescott faced pressure and his pass to Tony Pollard hit the turf.

On the following possession, Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field and set up a 28-yard field goal for Mason Crosby. The kick sailed through the uprights, lifting Green Bay to a 31-28 victory.

“We were right on the line for a field goal,” McCarthy said, per the New York Post. “Hey, to be honest with you, I thought we needed to go for it. I mean I called it on second down, especially with the way the game was going. Big play, penalty. Big play, penalty. … So our thing was just keep playing. We had good calls. I’m fine with the decision obviously on fourth-and-3. Just didn’t convert.”

Had Dallas converted and scored a touchdown on the possession, McCarthy would be celebrated for his decision-making. But because the Cowboys came up short, everyone criticized the choice.

Just another example of life as an NFL coach.

Mike McCarthy Smashes Headset in Cowboys Loss

Yes, Mike McCarthy stands behind his fourth-down call in overtime Sunday evening in Green Bay, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t frustrated by the result. His headset took quite a beating after the failed attempt.

When the pass fell incomplete, McCarthy yanked off his headset and slammed it into the turf. We can’t be sure, but it probably didn’t work too well afterward.

Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on 4th and 4 on the Packers 35-yard line.



Sunday night marked McCarthy’s first trip back to Lambeau Field since getting fired by the Packers. In case you couldn’t tell, he desperately wanted to win that game.