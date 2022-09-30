Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa Watched ‘MacGruber’ on Plane Flight Home After Crushing Hit

Today Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel gave an update on Tua Tagovailoa that has some people scratching their heads. In an attempt to find a silver lining in the Tua situation, the NFL coach mentioned that the two of them watched a movie together on the flight back to Miami.

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques was there to take in the comments from coach McDaniel, and it garnered some attention on Twitter.

McDaniel said he and Tua sat together on the plane and watched MacGruber during the flight home, and that Tua laughed throughout the movie — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 30, 2022

There were jokes made, to say the least, and some serious questions as well. Someone even went and took a screenshot of what looks like a Google search result about how long you should avoid screens after a concussion. Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocols officially following the Thursday Night Football injury.

During the same press conference, Mike McDaniel also said, “Beyond an eyeball test, [Tua] did not have a head injury [on Sunday] . . . I was adamant that he was evaluated for a head injury and he did not have a head injury.”

As of right now, there is no timetable for Tua’s return. Teddy Bridgewater will be the starting QB moving forward. Last night after Tua went out with the injury, Bridgewater completed 14/23 passes. That was good for 193 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Miami went on to lose the game 27-15.

Fans Not Happy with Tua Tagovailoa Injury Replays

During the Thursday Night Football broadcast on Amazon Prime, fans were not happy. The broadcast showed the injury to Tua Tagovailoa multiple times. When it zoomed in, showing Tua in what looked like a “fencing” position with his fingers extended and stiff – it got a little graphic for some.

Even J.J. Watt tweeted that Amazon needed to stop showing the replay. There wasn’t a lot of information out there about his condition at the time, and it was unnerving to many to see the play over and over again.

The game went on and would finish with Bridgewater taking snaps. However, fans and viewers could not forgive the Amazon broadcast for what they put on TV. The good news is that Tua is apparently aware and able to move all his extremities and is being taken care of. I’m not sure about watching movies on airplanes, but that’s a call for the Dolphins to make.