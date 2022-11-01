Mike Tomlin Reveals Why Steelers are Struggling to Win Games

Week 8 in the NFL was another chance for the Pittsburgh Steelers to right the ship on their 2022 season.

In the end, it was just another disappointing loss in a season full of them. The Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) soundly defeated the Steelers (2-6), 35-13. The same issues that have plagued Pittsburgh’s season were its downfall against Philadelphia: porous pass defense and penalties.

The Steelers surrendered 290 yards through the air and now rank 31st in the league in pass yards given up per game (277.3). They were penalized nine times for 60 yards. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that those things have to stop if the Steelers want to win more football games.

“We’re not positioning ourselves to win games,” Tomlin said, via Sports Illustrated. “We didn’t today. And we got on that. Some fundamental things are falling short. We got to keep a lid on it. If you don’t keep a lid on it in the NFL, you don’t give yourself a chance to play. We didn’t do that. I thought it was a domino effect from there on. I thought our eyes weren’t in the right place defensively. It’s capable of happening when you’re not keeping a lid on it. You got to keep a lid on it.

“I thought we were too penalized,” Tomlin continued. “I look at those penalties. Some of them I thought were questionable but that’s life. Neither here nor there. I just thought the penalty component of it and our inability to keep a lid on it were Steelers versus Steelers. When you’re playing good people like this group, you’re not going to put yourself in a position to do the things you need to do.”

Steelers Active at Trade Deadline

Tomlin indicated that he was open to making changes during the team’s bye week.

“I’m open to doing whatever is required for us to get better,” Tomlin said. “That’s just how it is. We’re seriously committed to winning and being better and that’s just a component of it.”

The NFL trade deadline provided just that and the Steelers were one of the more active teams ahead of the 4 p.m. ET Tuesday deadline. The Steelers made two moves, acquiring cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders and shipping receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears.

The Steelers reportedly moved the latter in an effort to relieve themselves from a “distraction.”

“From what I am hearing and been hearing over the last week the Steelers moved on from what they felt lie was somewhat of a ‘distraction’ behind the scenes,” NFL insider Josina Anderson shared on Twitter. “I’m told the Claypool move has been on the table ‘for at least two weeks,’ per league source.”