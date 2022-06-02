Mike Trout Speaks Out After Being Called a Bad Fantasy Football Commissioner by Tommy Pham

The commissioner has spoken. But unfortunately, he did not say much.

Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout was asked about his involvement in the fantasy football league composed of MLB players that has been making news over the past week.

Most recently, Tommy Pham of the Cincinnati Reds – who slapped Joc Pederson of the San Francisco Giants “Will Smith-style” before a game last Friday between the two clubs – spoke to media on Tuesday upon returning from a three-game suspension resulting from the physical altercation.

Pham tongue-in-cheek blamed Trout for the entire ordeal, claiming he did not do good enough of a job as commissioner of the league. On Wednesday during his own media session, Trout was asked if he would resign as commissioner.

“Every commissioner I know always gets booed,” Trout said, which garnered laughs from the surrounding reporters. “Am I going to resign? I haven’t made that decision.”

Other managers in the 12-team league reportedly include MLB players Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado of the Padres, as well as Mike Moustakas of the Reds. The initial buy-in was $10,000, and the last-place finisher had to pay another $10,000.

How did Trout even get to be commissioner? Pretty much by default, as Pham explained.

“Nobody wanted to be commissioner, I didn’t want to be the f—–g commissioner. I’ve got other s— to do,” Pham said. “He didn’t want to do it; we put it on him. It was kind of our fault too, because we made him commissioner.”

Trout did not seem to be too upset about the situation, but did not seem too interested in talking about it either. More than anything, he was surprised it has been in the news cycle for almost an entire week.

“I think it’s you guys dragging it on,” Trout said. “It’s in the past. … But it’s a legendary fantasy football league, that’s for sure.”

It was revealed that Pham was driven to slap Pederson because of a disagreement the two had while in a fantasy football league group text together. Seriously.

Pederson said the entire ordeal started because Pham was mad at him for potentially constructing his fantasy football roster illegally. Pederson put a player on injured reserve when he was listed as out and added another player. It was then that Pham accused him of “cheating” in the group text because he was “stashing players” on his bench.

Pederson sent a screenshot of the league rules showing that was a legal move, and then looked at Pham’s roster and saw the exact same situation – a player listed as out on the injured reserve.

Trout declined to comment on that specific situation and rule interpretation.

“Everybody loves fantasy football. Who doesn’t?” Trout said. “Tommy, everybody who was involved in that, is very competitive and passionate about fantasy football. A lot of people put their hearts into it.

He added, “I do, too. But I lost that league.”