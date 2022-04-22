Mike Tyson Airplane Beatdown ‘Victim’ Identified, New Details Emerge

More details continue to emerge following viral footage of Mike Tyson punching a first class passenger on an airplane flight to Florida. On Thursday, videos of the altercation made the rounds online. Now, details have come out about the man who Tyson punched on the plane.

According to a TMZ Sports report, the man’s name is Melvin Townsend III, and he has quite the criminal record. Previously, Townsend received convictions of fraud, grand theft, burglary, possession of controlled substances, and trafficking in stolen property.

In 2018, the 36-year-old entered private property and stole a trailer by hitching it to his pickup truck. He also received a conviction for the possession of oxycodone. Further specifics of the various charges are not known at this time. But he has served time in jail twice. Townsend served a sentence of 20 months and a second sentence of 15 months.

A fellow passenger filmed Townsend harassing Mike Tyson who sat in front of him on a JetBlue flight. After the men boarded the flight in San Francisco, Townsend is seen leaning over Tyson’s chair excitedly talking to the former heavyweight boxing champ. According to a statement from Tyson’s representatives, Townsend also threw a bottle of water at the boxer. That’s when Tyson took action and the altercation turned physical.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him, and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” the rep for Mike Tyson said about the airplane incident.

In the aftermath of the fight, Townsend ended up with a bloodied forehead after Mike Tyson punched him repeatedly. Both men got off the plane as police interviewed each separately. According to further reports, Townsend declined to press charges.

Mike Tyson Photos Come Out in First Public Sighting Since Airplane Altercation

On Friday, photos came out of Mike Tyson in Miami following his recent fight on an airplane in San Francisco. Iron Mike was seen at the Eden Rock hotel where he’s scheduled to attend a cannabis conference this weekend. The famous boxer stopped outside of the hotel lobby to greet fans and take selfies with them before entering the building. It’s the first public sighting of Tyson since Wednesday’s incident.

From the looks of Mike Tyson when sighted with fans in Miami, he’s all smiles and doesn’t seem to be bothered about the airplane incident. Sources close to the boxer have helped fill in some of the details of the altercation. The footage shows the annoying passenger bothering Tyson by leaning over his chair and pestering him. As mentioned, his reps also shared that the man threw a water bottle at him before Tyson put his hands on Townsend.

Reactions to the altercation took social media by storm in the last day. Almost every person to comment on the situation held a similar opinion. Most people couldn’t believe Townsend kept bothering the former boxing champ. Especially since Iron Mike Tyson is the last person on the planet you want to make angry. While violence is never condoned, most people think Townsend was asking for a beatdown, and he got one.