Mike Tyson Airplane Incident: ‘Victim’s Lawyer Speaks Out, Gives Play-by-Play Leading Up to Beatdown

So, it looks like there is going to be more to the Mike Tyson airplane incident than previously thought with Melvin Townsend III lawyering up. The alleged victim in the incident has legal representation, and they have given his side of the story. Unsurprisingly, they are disputing some aspects of the boxer’s story.

Matt Morgan, an attorney with Morgan & Morgan, is representing Townsend in the Mike Tyson airplane incident. He says that his client was just “overly excited.” While that might be true, I’m not sure it excuses him from what we saw on the video though. Still, that’s for others to decide and not this writer.

“Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan,” Morgan explained to TMZ. “When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial.”

The attorney continued. “At a certain point, Mr. Tyson clearly became agitated by an overly excited fan and began to strike him in an excessive manner. The situation could have been avoided simply by contacting the flight attendant. Our client denies throwing a water bottle prior to being struck by Mr. Tyson.”

The video showed Townsend standing up behind the former heavyweight champ. He was talking and clearly annoying the former boxer. There were some other actions that were definitely not appropriate and then, Tyson was throwing punches. Afterward, Townsend appeared to have minor injuries and was bleeding slightly from his head.

It seems that there are no charges being pressed yet, but that could all change. The attorney believes Tyson should have “exercised greater restraint.” Further, his client, “Is still in shock and has not made a determination on what his next steps will be. He hired counsel due to his physical injuries, the overwhelming nature of this event and the associated media inquiries.”

Mike Tyson Airplane Incident Provoked by Thrown Water Bottle

Yesterday, Mike Tyson was quick to get his representation to speak out after the airplane incident. From his side of things, it seems to match up with the video we all saw of the moment. There are people you shouldn’t mess with and Tyson has to be at the top of that list. And, if a water bottle was thrown that does change things for Townsend and his side of the story.

“Unfortunately,” a rep began, “Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him, and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.”

While both sides have lawyers at this point, there still isn’t a clear vision of what will happen next. Perhaps charges are pressed, maybe they aren’t. It will take some time for all of that to unfold in the coming days.