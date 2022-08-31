WATCH: Mike Tyson Concerningly Spaces out, Mumbles to Himself During US Open

Boxing legend Mike Tyson was one of 29,402 in attendance for Serena Williams’ first-round match in the US Open Monday.

Whereas 29,401 appeared to be hanging on every hit, Mike Tyson appeared to be in the latest fight of his life. ESPN‘s cameras were focused on Tyson throughout moments of the match and caught him struggling to stay awake. Tyson was seen flickering his eyes and mumbling to himself in a supposed effort to remain fixated on the match in front of him.

Mike Tyson went the full 12 rounds at the US Open. Man was on another planet.

The clip of Tyson went viral on social media, with many theorizing what was going on with the former heavyweight champion.

It wouldn’t surprise anyone if Mike Tyson was indeed high on cannabis, as he’s been open about using it for his health.

“Cannabis is good to workout on for me. I just wish I was smoking back when I was fighting,” Tyson said. “I really lost out there from an athlete’s perspective. If I’d smoked during my boxing career, I probably wouldn’t have been so aggressive.” Just as much as he adores marijuana, the cannabis connoisseur also has an affinity for mushrooms.

“To think where I was – almost suicidal – to this now. Isn’t life a trip, man? It’s amazing medicine, and people don’t look at it from that perspective. Once I got introduced to the shrooms, my whole life changed. I AM CURE.”

Mike Tyson Feels the End is Coming Soon

Mike Tyson, 56, was spotted in a wheelchair at Miami International Airport a couple of weeks ago. The image of the once “Baddest Man on the Planet” in a wheelchair created concern among fans. Tyson later revealed to Newsmax TV that he was suffering from “sciatica flare-up.”

“When it flares up, I can’t even talk!” Tyson said. “Thank God it’s the only health problem I have. I’m splendid now. Everybody in my house is truly blessed and we’re all very grateful for whatever we have.”

Tyson, however, has been aging in recent years and believes it’s a sign that he doesn’t have much time remaining on Earth.

“We’re all gonna die one day of course. Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face,” Tyson said last month, via the Hotboxin’ podcast. “I say, ‘Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon.'”