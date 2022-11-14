Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Create Unlikely Business Partnership

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are using one of the most infamous moments in a boxing ring to help destigmatize cannabis. The two legendary boxers announced a partnership for “Holy Ears,” cannabis edibles in the shape of an ear.

Tyson and Holyfield posed to promote their product, both wearing Christmas sweaters. The new launches under TYSON 2.0, which is the boxer’s cannabis company.

The product, which comes in the shape of bitten ears, are THC and Delta-8 THC-infused edibles. Tyson said, “If I was on cannabis, I would’ve never bit (Holyfield’s) ear,” according to FOX News.

New: Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have partnered up to create and deliver “Holy Ears,” edibles in the shape of an ear



“If i was on cannabis, I wouldn't have bit his ear,” Tyson said, referring to the 1997 fight when the boxer bit Holyfield’s ear pic.twitter.com/WNjdi5Tnlz — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 14, 2022

Tyson famously bit Holyfield’s ear during their 1997 heavyweight fight. The boxer said his wife is the one who proposed the idea of turning bitten ears into edibles.

“I said, ‘That’s awesome.’ Then, we played with it, we released it, it was an immediate success,” Tyson said. “It was an immediate success, and so I was saying, ‘Why don’t Evander get involved too?’”

So, now the two have turned one of the craziest moments in sports into a partnership.

Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Won’t Return to Ring

Over the years, there’s been talks about Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield returning to the boxing ring for an exhibition fight. While many would like to see it, there’s almost no chance of it happening now.

Earlier this year, Holyfield said there had been some conversations, but the time has passed. He has no intention of returning inside the ropes.

Holyfield said it’s “too late” for the two to get back into the ring. The two sides talked about a potential exhibition fight in the spring of 2021, but the two sides were too far apart and no agreement could be reached, per TMZ Sports.

Holyfield last stepped in the ring in September 2021.