Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Give Surprising Take on Jake, Logan Paul

Jake and Logan Paul might be controversial figures in the boxing community, but two legends think they’ve been great for the sport. Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield recently said they think the Paul brothers have assisted in the sport’s popularity recently.

Tyson recently told FOX News that the only reason other boxers consider the YouTube stars controversial is because of the cash they generate. He believes that’s what generates some of the animosity towards Jake and Logan Paul.

“They never made a million bucks yet,” Tyson said. “These guys made millions and millions of dollars. These guys never had an amateur fight, [other boxers] had hundreds of amateur fights.

“Those guys are helping boxing so much. Professional boxers, they are so jealous.”

Holyfield agreed with Tyson’s comments regarding the Paul brothers.

“I felt that it helped boxing because it shows everybody these guys who really don’t know how to box, but they’re just swinging, they’re making all that money,” Holyfield said. “These guys are not even professional. They just in there doing their thing.”

Praising Jake and Logan Paul might come easier for Tyson and Holyfield than others. After all, those two made quite a bit of money for their time spent inside the ring.

But if they’re both giving it a stamp of approval, maybe the Pauls aren’t as controversial as we thought.

Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Partner on Ear-Shaped Edibles

Before discussing the relevance of Jake and Logan Paul in the boxing ring, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield announced an exciting new partnership. The two heavyweight legends are teaming up to promote a cannabis edible in the shape of a bitten ear.

That’s right, the two are using the infamous incident from their 1997 heavyweight fight — in which Tyson bit off part of Holyfield’s ear — to destigmatize cannabis.

The THC and Delta-8 THC-infused edibles will launch under TYSON 2.0, the boxer’s cannabis company. “If I was on cannabis, I would’ve never bit (Holyfield’s) ear,” Tyson said, per FOX News.

Tyson also said that the idea came from his wife.

“I said, ‘That’s awesome.’ Then, we played with it, we released it, it was an immediate success,” he said. “It was an immediate success, and so I was saying, ‘Why don’t Evander get involved too?’”