Mike Tyson Says He’s Open To Fighting Evander Holyfield, Roy Jones Jr. Again

Mike Tyson said he was open to fighting Roy Jones Jr. and Evander Holyfield, only if the price is right for that type of exhibition.

The former heavyweight champion fought Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight in 2020 that ended in a draw. But he could fight him again, if it works financially.

The former champion, 56, notably got back into pretty good fighting shape for his last bout.

“I don’t know,” Tyson told TMZ. “I’m just chilling out. I did that (fight with Jones). You know, I wanted to do that, I did that. People also in Saudi Arabia want me to do this stuff, too. I don’t know. I could be persuaded.”

As far as the Holyfield rematch, Tyson acknowledged it is not out of the realm of possibility.

“I can be persuaded,” he said. “Hey, I have to talk to the people that (handle financial stuff). When I see the money … my mind isn’t clear. I can’t express myself clearly now financially free to people.”

Jones Jr. fought on April 1 against former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. Pettis won the boxing match by majority decision at Gamebred Boxing 4.

Jones is just two years younger than Tyson and the fight could work out, if both sides want more.

Tyson fought Holyfield twice, both wins for the latter boxer. One was a TKO victory for Holyfield in 1996 while Tyson was disqualified in the second bout.

That was the infamous ear-biting incident from Tyson.

Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Create Unlikely Business Partnership

A third fight is questionable, but Tyson and Holyfield used one of the most infamous moments in a boxing ring to help destigmatize cannabis. The two legendary boxers announced a partnership for “Holy Ears,” cannabis edibles in the shape of an ear back in November.

Tyson and Holyfield posed to promote their product, both wearing Christmas sweaters. The new launches under TYSON 2.0, which is the boxer’s cannabis company.

The product, which comes in the shape of bitten ears, are THC and Delta-8 THC-infused edibles. Tyson said, “If I was on cannabis, I would’ve never bit (Holyfield’s) ear,” according to FOX News.

Tyson famously bit Holyfield’s ear during their 1997 heavyweight fight. The boxer said his wife is the one who proposed the idea of turning bitten ears into edibles.

“I said, ‘That’s awesome.’ Then, we played with it, we released it, it was an immediate success,” Tyson said. “It was an immediate success, and so I was saying, ‘Why don’t Evander get involved too?’”

So, now the two have turned one of the craziest moments in sports into a partnership.