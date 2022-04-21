Mike Tyson Repeatedly Punches Airplane Passenger in Wild Video, Social Media Goes Unhinged

On Wednesday night, former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson threw some punches during an altercation on an airplane in first class. The video shows an unknown man intentionally provoking Tyson, trying to elicit a reaction. Tyson eventually became physical with the man in a TMZ Sports video that has since gone viral.

The site reported that the incident took place late last night on a flight traveling between California and Florida. An eyewitness who reportedly knows the victim said Tyson was cordial and nice to their group before the flight, even taking pictures with the man in question. But the man kept harassing Tyson, excitedly asking him questions and trying to talk to him.

The 55-year-old former champ told the guy to “chill out” before escalating the situation. Tyson eventually snapped and turned around, throwing multiple punches across the back of his seat. His punches bloodied the man’s forehead, which required medical attention. Tyson walked off the plane on his own accord after the altercation, and police later boarded to interview the victim and eye witnesses.

Social media reacts to the Mike Tyson airplane video

It’s unknown whether the man pressed charges against Tyson. But of course, the court of public opinion is already in session, with social media users far and wide chiming in with their hot takes on Twitter.

One man tweeted his approval of Tyson’s actions, saying that the man “needed” to get tuned up.

that guy definitely needed it — Jimbo71 (@Jimbo7116) April 21, 2022

Another Twitter user also seemed to agree with Tyson’s decisions, basically calling the man “stupid” for thinking a different outcome would happen.

Don’t piss off mike Tyson lol stupid games get stupid prizes — jgrover1533 (@jgrover1533) April 21, 2022

A third Tweeter noted that Tyson gives off a very different vibe now than he did years ago as a fighter. Therefore, according to the social media user, the guy must have provoked something significant out of Tyson.

Mike is extremely chill these days. That guy must have said something real bad to set Mike off this bad. — PR_ (@Alex_Ch_Fe) April 21, 2022

The video’s audio is difficult to hear perfectly, but some of the exchange is audible. The man is standing up and leaning over the back of Mike Tyson’s seat as he excitedly tells the boxer they should party together. “F**k your boss, f**k my boss. We can party, bro. We can party,” he’s heard saying to Tyson.

The man also leans over to the person filming the exchange and seems to be joking around with him. He is also holding some sort of drink in his hand during the exchange. Following the fight, the man is seen looking into the camera, proudly showing off his forehead injury. The person filming says, “JetBlue flight, homeboy just got beat up by Mike Tyson. Yea, he got f**ked up. He was trying to ask for an autograph, I don’t know what happened.”