Mike Tyson Reveals He’s Suffering From Rare Health Condition

Weeks after he was seen in a wheelchair at Miami International Airport, Mike Tyson revealed he is suffering from a rare health condition.

While speaking to Newsmax, Mike Tyson shared that he has sciatica. “I have sciatica every now and then, it flares up,” he explained. “When it flares up, I can’t even talk!”

However, despite having the rare condition, Mike Tyson stated that he is doing better now and he doesn’t have any other health issues. “I’m splendid now,” he continued. “Everybody in my house is truly blessed and we’re all very grateful for whatever we have.”

According to the DailyMail, the condition impacts the sciatic nerves, which run from the lower back to the feet. Irritates or compresses the nerve. This is why Mike Tyson was having to use a wheelchair to move around. However, the pain usually improves between four to six weeks but can take longer. The former fighter retired from the sport in 2005 due to back pain. Along with back issues, Tyson also suffered from drug problems.

While speaking on his Hotboxin’ podcast, Mike Tyson admitted he wasn’t sure if he had much time left to live. “We’re all gonna die one day of course,” he explained. “Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face. I say, ‘Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon.”

Mike Tyson Says Cannabis & Plant Medicine Have Helped Him ‘Get To This Point’

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Mike Tyson discussed what he is doing to help improve and maintain his health.

“Cannabis and other plant medicine have helped me get to this point,” Mike Tyson explained. “Where I am who I want to be. It all comes down to your mind and your head. You mind and head can be the worst neighborhood in the history of the world.”

Mike Tyson also revealed that he currently uses Cannabis through his own line of products through New Jersey. This includes new bitten ear-shaped edibles. The use of Cannabis is top help compete against opiates; specially for spots. Tyson also pointed out that boxing has had under-the-table deals and shady business dealings with opiates for years.

“Boxing has always been like this,” Mike Tyson declared. “The problem with boxing is everything is never on the table. There’s s— always under he table. Until we get rid of that problem, boxing will always be a mess and only the elites will make money.”

In regards to a piece of advice he received and follows, Mike Tyson added, “Life is about properly using your ego. It’s important to have a good relationship with your ego. It can drive you to do great things if used correctly.”