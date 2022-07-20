Mike Tyson Says on Hotboxin’ Podcast: ‘My Expiration Date’s Coming Close’

Mike Tyson said recently on his Hotboxin’ podcast that he recognizes how old he is getting.

“When I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face,” Tyson shared. “I say, ‘Wow. That’s my expiration date coming close, really soon.’”

Some may think this is the 56-year-old predicting his own death, but it was most likely more of an existential realization. Tyson had his therapist, Sean McFarland, as a guest and they were talking about how money does not always buy happiness.

“Even now, money don’t mean s— to me,” Tyson said earlier in the podcast. “I always tell people: If they think money’s gonna make them happy, they’ve never had a lot of money before. When you have a lot of money, you can’t expect nobody to love you.”

He continued: “It’s just that the false sense of security. You believe nothing can happen. You believe that you’re invincible when you have a lot of money, which isn’t true. That’s why I always say money is a false sense of security.”

Just last week, Tom Brady appeared on a podcast and talked about how he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have trouble teaching their children certain lessons because of their extravagant lifestyle.

These are all theoretically great lessons to know. But it is hard to believe everything multi-millionaires say when it comes to having too much money.

Hulu Posts New Trailer for Upcoming Mike Tyson Biopic Series

A new Hulu original series will premiere on August 25. It is called Mike and it will feature Tyson’s rise to heavyweight champion of the world and subsequent fall from grace. It stars Trevante Rhoades, who was nominated for multiple awards for his stellar performance in Moonlight back in 2016.

Who is Mike? #MikeonHulu premieres August 25 on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/uExcpdFzgb — Mike on Hulu (@mikeonhulu) July 20, 2022

Rhoades has a voiceover as Tyson in the trailer: “Who am I? People just see an animal. They call me a savage. I’m the most vicious, ruthless champion there’s ever been. No one can match me. My style’s impetuous. I’m ferocious. I want your heart. I want to eat your children. Is that who I am?”

Harvey Keitel will star as Constantine “Cus” D’Amato, who was Tyson’s trainer before he died in 1985.

Keitel also appears in the trailer, saying: “You’ve gotta be the meanest fighter God ever created. Your superiority will be undeniable. They’ll love you as much as they fear you. This is all about immortality. About your name being known ’til the end of time.”

The eight-episode mini-series begins in five weeks and it looks amazing.