Mike Tyson Photos Come Out After Airplane Beatdown

After footage of Mike Tyson went viral of the boxer punching a first-class passenger on their flight, he seems to be all smiles as he greeted fans and took selfies in Miami. On Wednesday night, Tyson was in first class on his way to Florida when an annoying passenger tested the former heavyweight champ’s patience.

Footage from a fellow passenger’s phone captured a man sitting directly behind Tyson clearly bothering the famous boxer. Eventually, things turned physical as the 55-year-old was seen leaning over the back of his seat pummeling the passenger. The camera captured Tyson dishing out multiple blows to the man’s face, which left his forehead bloodied in the aftermath of the altercation. You can see the photos from TMZ here.

However, one day later Iron Mike was all smiles at the Eden Roc Miami hotel on Thursday night. The boxer flew to South Florida for a cannabis conference and took time to meet fans and take photos outside of the hotel lobby. It’s the first public sighting of Mike Tyson since the now-infamous incident on a JetBlue flight from San Francisco to Miami.

From Thursday’s sighting of Mike Tyson with fans, he doesn’t seem too worried about any backlash for the plane incident. Supposedly sources close to the situation shared further details about what led to the fight. Cameras captured the passenger leaning over Tyson’s chair and bothering him. But cameras didn’t capture an alleged water bottle thrown at the boxer before the boxer took action.

Mike Tyson’s Representatives Speak Out About Altercation

Clips of Mike Tyson throwing haymakers at the passenger seated behind him in first-class quickly spread online yesterday. That prompted the boxer’s representatives to address the situation publicly later in the day on Thursday evening.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him, and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” the rep for Mike Tyson shared, according to TMZ Sports.

Additionally, the outlet reported that the San Francisco Police Dept. responded to the incident at the airport. Police detained two people allegedly involved with the altercation. One of the people, presumably the passenger who Tyson punched, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. However, the man refused to cooperate with the authorities’ investigation.

Law enforcement stated the passenger, “provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation.”

Reactions to the incident swept social media over the last 24 hours and everyone seems to share a similar opinion. Most opinions questioned the man’s intelligence for messing with the former boxing champ to begin with. Iron Mike Tyson is one of the last people on the planet you’d want to take punches from.