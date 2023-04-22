Mike Tyson Sees Why People Compare Gervonta Davis To Him, Breaks Down Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

It took him some time, but Mike Tyson is starting to understand why people are comparing Gervonta “Tank” Davis to the former heavyweight champion.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Tyson talked about the comparisons between himself and Davis. Even though “Tank” comes in at 5-foot-5, Tyson likes his approach inside the ring.

“Tank is very comfortable fighting taller people because when he fights he catapults himself, and pushes himself in the air, so it makes it very difficult to stop his attack cause it’s very awkward when you’re in the air, normally you have no power,” Tyson said. “But, the way which he catapults himself, it’s almost like a gun being fired. He flies right into you with every ounce of power.”

Tyson gave Davis a ton of credit for the way he “catapults” into his opponent and still packs a lot of power in his punches. That’s where “Iron Mike” sees the biggest comparison.

“I understand them now when they say he fights like Mike Tyson ’cause he flies through the air which is normally bad positioning, you have no power in the air. But, for him and myself, our stoutness to the ground, as I said before, catapults us like being shot like a bow and arrow and the force is unstoppable.”

Mike Tyson Talks Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia headlines a major night in the world of boxing. The two undefeated fighters go toe-to-toe in the ring in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Before the two touch gloves, Tyson talked about the matchup between the catchweight boxers.

“What I’ve seen in Ryan Garcia is that he has a really heavy set left hook,” Tyson said. “But I believe Gervonta Davis can handle a good puncher. He’s a really tough kid.

“[Garcia] can handle a good punch because he got off the floor against Luke Campbell – but Gervonta Davis punches a lot different to Luke Campbell.”

While Tyson believes Garcia does have a chance to win the fight, he says Davis has too many weapons.

“Tank has a lot of arsenal, he’s got a lot of ammunition in his arsenal, and he can box,” Tyson told TMZ Sports. “He’s a great boxer, he’s a great, aggressive fighter, he has a great jab, and he’s an all-around good fighter.

“They call him short, 5’5″, but he can do it all pretty much.”