mike-tyson-speaks-out-on-psychedelic-drug-trials

After recently falling asleep during an interview with Piers Morgan, Mike Tyson said he would be open to any medical treatments for his current health issues, including psychedelic drugs.

While speaking to UK author Graham Hancock on his Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast, Tyson revealed his true thoughts about being a volunteer for psychedelic drug trials that are allegedly going on in the UK. “I would love to be a guinea pig for that,” Tyson declared. “It’s not been widely publicized, yet, but it’s called DMTX. As you know, DMT is quick journey, it’s 12 to 15-minute journey. Rocketship to the other side of reality.”

Mike Tyson further explained that UK’s Centre for Psychedelic Research created technology that delivers DMT by drip to volunteers. This allegedly helped the volunteers by making extended journeys in the “DMT realm.”

“They are coming back with the same observations,” Mike Tyson shared. “I want to do that one, the drip.”

Hancock pointed out that the Centre is “mapping” another world. “It doesn’t wear off, it goes straight into the bloodstream and doesn’t wear off,” he noted. “And it lasts for about an hour.”

Tyson went on to ask how he gets that stuff, Hancock replied, “You talk to Imperial College in London. I think they might be very interested in talking to you.”

As previously reported, Mike Tyson revealed earlier this fall that the suffered from sciatica. According to the Mayo Clinic, sciatica refers to pain that travels along the path of the sciatic nerve. This nerve notably travels from the lower back through the hips and buttocks and down each leg. The condition occurs when a herniated disk or an overgrowth of bone puts pressure on part of the nerve. In return, it causes inflammation, pain, and often some numbness in the affected leg.

Mike Tyson Previously Stated He Takes ‘Magic Mushrooms and Weed’ Before Fights to Tame His Ring Rage

While speaking to Muscles and Health in August, Mike Tyson stated that he experiments with psychedelic drugs to help him with his infamous rage while boxing. “I like taking mushrooms and smoking before fighting,” Tyson told the media outlet. “I take psychedelics every day, mushrooms.”

Mike Tyson then praised weed for helping him. “Cannabis is good to workout on for me. I just wish I was smoking back when I was fighting — I really lost out there from an athlete’s perspective. If I’d smoked during my boxing career, I probably wouldn’t have been so aggressive.”

Mike Tyson further discussed his cannabis products, including Mike Bites. “I can now regain what I lost because I’ve been so successful with Mike Bites and other ear-related merchandise. It’s like making lemon out of lemonade when you think about it, because I got severely fined for the ear bite and all these years later it’s turned into a blessing.”